Limousin cow claims champion of champions at Royal Canberra Show

Updated February 24 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 6:15pm
Sponsor Shannon Lawlor, IAH, exhibitors Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, handlers Col Fallis, Canada, and Jamie Hollis, Pittsworth, Qld, judges Steve Crowley, Barraba, Hannah Powe, Cargo, and Tim Lord, Kangaloon, with the champion of champions winner. Picture by Alexandra Bernard
Sponsor Shannon Lawlor, IAH, exhibitors Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, handlers Col Fallis, Canada, and Jamie Hollis, Pittsworth, Qld, judges Steve Crowley, Barraba, Hannah Powe, Cargo, and Tim Lord, Kangaloon, with the champion of champions winner. Picture by Alexandra Bernard

A unanimous decision from judges placed one of Annette Barham and Murray Sowter's first home-bred females centre stage at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.

