Limousin cow claims champion of champions at Royal Canberra Show

A unanimous decision from judges placed one of Annette Barham and Murray Sowter's first home-bred females centre stage at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.
Lynbrook Nightingale S3, a three-year-old black Limousin cow, first won the title of champion of champions female of the show against a field of 15 other females from a range of breeds.
She then went on to win against the Poll Hereford bull for the overall champion of champions title.
One of the judges, Mr Tim Lord, Kangaloon, said the cow displayed a lot of natural balance, with a good wedge shape, square hip and tight udder.
"She is the sort of female that will last a long time," he said.
Mr Lord - along with the other two judges for the show, Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo and Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Barraba - said the cow had a lovely neck extension, with a lot of shape in her hindquarter.
Annette Barham and Murray Sowter haven't been breeding Limousins for all that long and the Lynbrook stud principal said it wax exciting to secure the win.
"This is our first really big win so It's great," Ms Barham said.
"Murray purchased the Birubi property at Wagga Wagga and we bought three stud heifers at the dispersal and that was how we started the stud Limousins.
"She's actually a daughter of one of the foundation heifers.
"We're very excited."
In a field of 13, it was the Hereford bull that rose to the top spot on the podium but it wasn't an easy decision for the three judges.
Granite Hill Toro, exhibited by Daniel Hill, Bungendore, claimed the ribbon out of the top three over the Angus bull, Hollywood Top O' The Morning T12, exhibited by Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill, and the Limousin bull, Kyanne Sir Jack, exhibited by Kyanne Limousins, Cowra.
The 18 month-old bull, sired by Injemira Robert Redford Q287 and out of Kelson Pines Annie L1, was described by judge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo, as a really nice free-moving bull.
"When you get your hand on him he has nice supple skin," she said.
"He is square through the hip to pin and is a nice sirey bull."
Exhibitor Danny Hill said it was a "pretty special win".
Mr Hill said he has had plenty of wins with Angus before but had bought a few Herefords to take the National Hereford Show and Sale at Wodonga, which is where Granite Hill Toro is destined for later this year.
"He is a great bull and very sound," he said.
"Whoever buys him will have a really good bull."
The junior champions from seven breeds went head-to-head for the championship with a Limousin pair coming out on top.
The winning pair consisted of junior female Limousin champion, Warrigal Krystal T18, exhibited by Barham and Sowter, Moss Vale, and the Limousin junior champion bull, Kia Ora Thaddeus, exhibited by Anne Hutchings.
Warrigal Krystal T18 was an 18-month-old heifer sired by Balamore Gryphon 930G and out of Mandayen Krystal.
Kia Ora Thaddeus was a 17-month-old bull sired by Wulfs Xtractor and out of Garren Park Razzmattaz N32.
Judge Tim Lord, Kangaloon, said it was a unanimous decision with the winner drawn from a final three also consisting of the Hereford and Angus pairs.
Mr Lord said the heifer was a really long powerful female who was feminine and square through hip to pin.
"The bull was really exceptional," he said.
Mr Lord said you had to admire the power, bone and strength of the bull.
Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, was awarded the champions of champions breeders group for the Royal Canberra Show.
The group competed against five other breeds which ended in a unanimous decision from the judges.
The trio of animals consisted of a 12-month-old apricot bull, Summit Cracker U321, an 18-month-old apricot heifer, Summit Tempress T39 and five-year-old cow, Summit Ready Made Q61.
The judges said the group was outstanding and eye-catching as they walked around the ring.
"This group displays a lot of capacity, length and spring of rib," they said.
"The females have the wedge shape that we look for in our females.
