Rice blast crop resistance project in need of further funding

Biosecurity officers from the NSW DPI will spend this week helping to work with growers to contain outbreaks of the fungal pathogen Rice Blast on crops near Lismore.
Cases of the tropical fungal disease was reported on February 10 on a farm near Lismore and there have been other cases confirmed since that time.
To date the disease is only affecting Sherpa variety, with proven Tashiminori remaining unaffected.
Sherpa has been grown on the Northern Rivers for the Natural Rice Co since 2017 but crop health appeared to be compromised following the 2022 flood, Mr Rogers said.
President of the Northern Rives Rice Growers Association Steve Rogers said the outbreak highlighted the urgent need to maintain funding to develop Blast-resistant varieties of dryland rice.
Work carried out at Southern Cross University is developing new coloured varieties - red and black - that show promise, yet funding for this work runs out in June.
"We have trial plots of these varieties now surrounded by Blast and yet they are unaffected," Mr Rogers said.
It is believed the fungal spores were initially delivered from infected northern paddocks by monsoonal winds.
It is not the first time an agricultural pest has hitched a ride on some tropical weather, with significant macadamia nut pest the Sigastus Weevil travelling a similar route.
More recently Fall Army Worm arrived on the wings of a moth that has spread globally, as has the bane of the honey bee industry - Varroa mite with no country able to stop its march. Imported Red Fire Ants, the brown marmorated stink bug, Tropical Soda Apple and and a host of other agricultural challenges have been introduced through human movement.
It is understood Rice Blast had previously infected native grasses on the Northern Rivers but this latest confirmed detection now represents a southern expansion of the geographic range of Rice Blast in Australia.
As a result the southern rice growing area in the Riverina, managed as a Rice biosecurity Zone, will have resources directed to conduct surveillance and awareness about the fungal disease so that the zone's pest-free status is bolstered, the NSW DPI said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.