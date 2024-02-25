The Land
Restockers keen on Grafton female cattle

By Jamie Brown
February 25 2024 - 2:15pm
Best heifers PTIC sold to $2750 for first cross Brangus from Ulmarra Angus stud Clarence Park. Photo supplied.
Grafton yarded 762 head of female cattle at a special store sale on Saturday with strong bidding from local and district restockers pushing prices for first calf cows, back in calf, to $3500.

