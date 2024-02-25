Restockers keen on Grafton female cattle

Grafton yarded 762 head of female cattle at a special store sale on Saturday with strong bidding from local and district restockers pushing prices for first calf cows, back in calf, to $3500.
Cows with calves, 171 head, averaged $1955 a unit to peak at $2237.
First-calf cows, 73 head, averaged $2107 to reach a top of $3500.
Cows Pregnancy Tested In Calf, 57hd, averaged $1363 to top at $3050.
Heifers PTIC, 251hd, averaged $1814 to reach $2750.
Unjoined heifers, 210hd, averaged $1005 to reach a top bid of $1780.
Nicholas Franklin and Blair Russ from Franklin Angus, Upper Orara, made the top money with their stud cows with calves at foot and back in calf to a Franklin Angus bull, going to buyer Kerrie Dunn-Coves, Alumy Creek, who is swinging from trade steers to a breeding herd.
Franklin Angus averaged $3444 for nine first calf cows and $2550 for 12 cows PTIC, with their top lot selling to Mitch Dundas, Lismore, for $2600.
Best heifers PTIC sold to $2750 for Ulmarra stud Clarence Park with the bid knocked down to Brangus by a Jomanda Brahman bull from a Clarence Park Angus cow with the genuine first cross now back in calf to a Clarence Park bull. The buyer was new player Cesaro Investments which has country near Copmanhurst.
Brangus cows with calves made $2300 for Seelands breeder Ruth Donoghue, going to the Richmond Valley.
Angus/Brangus cows with calves from Graeme and Helen Granleese, Yamba, sold to $2175 a unit with a run of 37 averaging $1954. Another 10 cows PTIC averaged $1305.
Tracey Conroy, Pulginbar sold Brangus heifers PTIC to $2700 with a line of 30 averaging $2615. Her first-calf cows with progeny at foot averaged $2071 for 14 head to top at $2100.
Unjoined heifers reached a top of $1780 for genuine first cross Brahman/Hereford bred by Darryl Amos, old Bonalbo, and sold by Brett and Lucy Ellem off their Woodford Island property, going onto Ellangowan country.
The sale, hosted by Donovan Livestock and Property attracted a good crowd, with the rotunda seats full.
"We couldn't ask for more," said agency principal and auctioneer Mitch Donovan, who also noted that restockers remained cautious about spending given the pain of the recent cattle price fall.
"Vendors who presented their cattle well were rewarded with a good price," he said.
