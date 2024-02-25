Canberra Royal 2024: Open parader results

Josh Hartup, Roughit, was shocked to be announced the grand champion open parader for the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.
The winner of the junior 13 - 18 years age group said it was a complete surprise to win the award after finding himself competing for the grand champion parader title earlier this year at the Angus Roundup, held in Tamworth against the two same competitors as Canberra Royal show, Casey Halliday, Wildes Meadows and Max White, The Lagoon.
Mr Hartup started showing cattle two years ago when he came on broad with Berdihold Limousins and attending locals shows before competing in various youth shows.
"It was shocking really," he said.
"I didn't expect it.
Open paraders judge Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty said the three paraders in the final group were very confident handlers.
"My grand champion came out of some really hard classes and I really admire the attention to detail that he has with his heifer," Mrs Green said.
"His got really soft hands with his heifer and takes the time to make sure he sets her up really well.
Mr Hartup said his planning on competing in the paraders competition at Sydney Royal Show this year.
There was a total of 62 open parader throughout the competition, ranging from seven to 25 years old.
12 years and under: Champion: Max White. Reserve: Paige Maher.
Junior 13 - 18 years: Champion: Josh Hartup. Reserve: Charlotte Dendy.
Senior 19 years and over: Champion: Casey Halliday. Reserve: Chloe Bailey
Grand Champion: Josh Hartup.
