Canberra Royal 2024: Open parader results

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 25 2024 - 2:40pm
Grand champion open parader Josh Hartup, Roughit, with Gareth Ellem, Yass and judge Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty. Photo By Helen De Costa.
Josh Hartup, Roughit, was shocked to be announced the grand champion open parader for the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.

