Supreme Angus exhibit of the 2024 Royal Canberra Show tops H Francis and Co sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 26 2024 - 6:00pm
Top-priced animal Summit Bara U29 with Hayden, Jasmine, Arthur and James Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty and Scott Myers, H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga. Photo by Helen De Costa.
The 2024 Royal Canberra Show supreme Angus exhibit has also claimed top spot in the H Francis and Co Royal Canberra Show online sale, selling for $13,750.

Livestock Writer

