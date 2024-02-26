Supreme Angus exhibit of the 2024 Royal Canberra Show tops H Francis and Co sale

The 2024 Royal Canberra Show supreme Angus exhibit has also claimed top spot in the H Francis and Co Royal Canberra Show online sale, selling for $13,750.
Summit Bara U29, a 12-month-old daughter of the Canadian sire, Mill Brae Benchmark 9016, was purchased by Jackaroo Angus stud, Bredbo.
She was described by Tim Lord, Kangaloon, who was the Angus judge for the show, as a well balanced, complete heifer, with the wedge shape he looks for in his females, while still having power and a square hip and pin.
Bara U29 combined this with high percentage estimated breeding values (EBV's), recording eye-muscle-area (EMA) figure of +12.6 and a retail beef yield value of +1.5, placing her in the top six per cent of the breed.
She also displayed high ranking growth figures with a 200 day in the top 19pc of the breed, a 400 day figure in the top 14pc, a 600 day figure in the top seven pc and a mature cow weight value in the top 11pc, with values of +28, +106, +147 and +131, respectively.
Jackeroo Angus stud prinicpal, Mark Allan said he chose the young female for her phenotype and solid data set, that he thinks will match with a lot of modern bulls.
"I just think she'll produce really well, I think she'll throw really good calves," he said.
"I also think she has the potential to develop into a beautiful cow, she's got the little 'it factor'.
"I want to flush her and sell embryos, she's so young now, she'e got a good life in front of her."
The now Monaro breeder used to run a 2000 head Santa Gertrudius operation just outside of Cunnamulla, Queensland and said he moved his operation down with a change of direction in breeding with a herd of 100 to 200 Angus breeders.
"I moved my operation down here to Bredbo so I could focus on the stud operation," he said.
"I'm using bulls such as Woodhill Comstock and Tehama Patriach, so I have that point of difference.
"I like the soft realise bulls to my clients and sell them at 12 months old and send them into totally different country so they have plenty of time to acclimatise."
The second top-priced animal was also offered by Summit Livestock, Summit Ready Made U36, purchased by Mick and Mary Parsons, Kia Ora Limousins, Roslyn, for $9750.
The 12-month-old, black heifer placed first in the Limousin female 12 months and not over 16 months class at the show against a field of 12 females.
Sired by Cottage Lake Big Star and out of Summit Ready Made Q61, the young female displayed high carcase figures of +0.8 for P8 fat and +0.4 for intramuscular fat (IMF), placing her in the top nine per cent of the breed.
She ranked in the top 10pc of the breed for yearling prime index (YP), with a figure of +58 and for scrotal size with a figure of +1.8, while also placing in the top 20pc for 400 day weight, mature cow weight, carcase weight, EMA and rib fat with figures of +46, +64 +40, +2.9 and +0.3, respectively.
The top priced bull of the sale was Muscateer Valley Storm, purchased by Wilson Family Pastoral Pty Ltd, Goulburn.
The top-priced flush was offered by Shaw's Livestock Wagga Wagga, from Progress Queen of the South S10 who was named the 2023 Royal Canberra Show supreme female and was purchased by Charles Lucas, Tilba for $4000.
While the top-priced embryo package offered by Summit Livestock was purchased by Eldorado Pastoral, Tatura, Victoria consisting of six embryos from Summit Ready Made Q61 joined to Summit First Fleet S41 for $700 each.
Of the nine heifers offered, five sold to a top of $13,750 to average $8000, while one of four bulls offered sold to $4000.
Meanwhile the flush offered sold for $4000 and the embyro package reached $700 per embryo.
The sale was conducted by H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga, with AuctionsPlus providing the online platform.
