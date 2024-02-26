The Land
Home/News

Cattle industry's next generation shine at Canberra Royal 2024

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 26 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Jones, Penrith, Daryl Holder, cattle committee, and judge Graham Williams, Bathurst, with the grand champion female. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Brittany Jones, Penrith, Daryl Holder, cattle committee, and judge Graham Williams, Bathurst, with the grand champion female. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

The next generation of the cattle industry proved their commitment at an early age showing off their animals in the bred/purchased and owned class at the 2024 Canberra Royal Show on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.