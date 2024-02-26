Cattle industry's next generation shine at Canberra Royal 2024

The next generation of the cattle industry proved their commitment at an early age showing off their animals in the bred/purchased and owned class at the 2024 Canberra Royal Show on Sunday.
The inaugural event was open to junior competitors under 25 who had taken and prepared their own animals to show and any breed was eligible to compete for the heifer and bull titles.
Judge Graham Williams, Bathurst, said it was a real credit to the young exhibitors.
"It's a massive commitment for these young people to take on but it is a really positive thing," he said.
In a field of 12, the grand champion heifer was taken out by Raydon Park Tanisha, exhibited by Brittany Jones from Jones Livestock, Penrith.
The almost two year-old Limousin heifer, sired by RPY Paynes Cracker 17E and out of Raydon Park Qelissa, was described by Mr Williams, Bathurst, to be a big powerful female.
"She has a lot of femininity," he said.
Mr Williams said the heifer was very sound and has a lot of thickness and volume.
Miss Jones, 23, purchased the heifer in January last year and said she was "over the moon" with the win.
She said the heifer was four months in-calf, and she was looking forward to seeing what she produced.
The reserve champion heifer went to Keajura Park Krystal River U12, exhibited by Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta.
The 11 month-old Limousin heifer was sired by Syes Easy Going 77E and out of Keajura Park Krystal River R1.
Mr Williams said he loved the heifer's soft skin.
In the bull section another Limousin claimed the top spot in a field of four.
Kia Ora Ulysses, exhibited by Scott Negus and Sammy Bate, Montague Park, Corunna, was 12 months-old and sired by RPY Payne's Dillinger 43D and out of Longreach Exotic Musette.
Mr Williams said he really liked the head on the young bull and said he had nice muscle development in the neck and was well covered on the shoulder.
"He's a good overall package and will keep improving," he said.
Exhibitor Mr Negus, 22, said he bought the bull last November and liked his growth for age, amount of muscle and capacity, as well as the way he walks out.
"He's a beautifully tempered bull," he said.
The reserve champion bull was awarded to Big Duck Easy To Miss, exhibited by Mikayla Hambrook, Big Duck Limousin, Bungendore.
The 18 month-old bull was sired by Syes Easy Going 77E and out of Summit Missive R31.
Mr Williams said the bull was by the longest in the class, had a good strong head, was good from hip to pin and had adequate depth.
