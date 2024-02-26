The Punter takes another double-up risk

The first-half results from Terragen Holdings (ASX code TGH) last week were pretty awful. Sales of its microbial feed supplement Mylo and microbial soil improver Great Land Plus continue to decline, and were 35 per cent down on the December half in 2022.
Net losses were reduced by a third, but almost entirely because costs have been slashed severely. There were major savings on employee costs, payments to suppliers and on transport, none of which looks like a company on a growth trajectory.
On the other hand, major board and management changes have accelerated since long-term shareholder Scobie Ward pumped $2 million into the company and joined the board last September. Dr Michele Alan, a director of Food Agility and a string of other ag-related operations including the CSIRO, Dairy Food Safety Victoria and Wine Australia, joined the TGH board in November.
Richard Norton is a non-grower director of GrainGrowers, former managing director of Meat and Livestock Australia and a former Elders retail executive. He joined the TGH board in December as a non-executive director and was appointed managing director and CEO this month.
Presumably, none of them would jump onto a sinking ship unless they were pretty confident they could pump the bilges and restart the engines.
The Punter bought an extra 100,000 TGH last June, bringing his average cost per share down to 5 cents. Last week he added another 100,000, at 2.2 cents but will be quick to sell these if they double in price.
Meanwhile, he has put a much more sensible investment, Bega Cheese (BGA), on his watchlist following its strong first-half results.
Property sales have helped the group cut debt significantly, sales of branded products more than made up for weak bulk sales, so normalised earnings per share are up from 3.1 to 4.4 cents.
The Punter should have bought them last week - they soared 20pc in two days after the figures were released.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.