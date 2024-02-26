Westscott family win Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition

Ian and Nick Westscott, Inglenook, Peak Hill, were crowned the overall winners at the Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition, Parkes, last Friday.
Seven quality entrants from across the region were judged by AWN Rural wool and sheep specialist Scott Thrift, Narromine, and Hayden Cox of Bocoble Merino stud, Dubbo.
Classed by Ian and Nick Westscott, the winning May/June lambing Overland-blood ewes are August shorn.
On average the 380 ewes had a 18.5 to 19.5-micron fleece and cut 8.5 kilograms of wool per head per year.
In an average rainfall area of 550 millimetres, the flock also achieved a total lambing percentage of 120pc with a yield of 68pc to 72pc and cutting rate of 30pc.
Judge Scott Thrift said first and second place came down to a matter of dollars and cents.
"They were both good commercial flocks that presented well with pretty fair numbers," he said.
"Where the Westscott's are shearing 4.5kg to 4.7kg of wool every seven months, I estimate the Tanswell's will cut between 7.5kg and 7.8kg of wool.
"Lambing percentage wise, the Westscott's were just a nose in as they averaged 120pc compared to the Tanswell's 92pc.
"The Westscott's extra 30pc more lambs on the ground means you can put more pressure on what you're retaining back in your main flock and sell surplus stock.
"Overall, the standard of all the flocks presented on the day was pretty good."
Craig and Liz Tanswell, Milpose, Goonumbla, took home runner-up with their flock of Egelabra blood ewes classed by Andy Mcleod, Dubbo.
The Tanswell family who run a mixed operation with 4500 head of Merinos have entered the competition since 2007.
On average the 480 April/May lambing ewes had a 19.5-micron fleece and cut approximately 5.5kg to 6kg of wool per head per year.
In an average rainfall of 600mm, the February/March shorn flock also achieved a total lambing percentage of 92pc with a yield of 67pc.
A total of 269 ewes were culled from the 753 ewe lambs dropped.
Inaugural entrants Alan and Terry Nagorcka, Cleveden, Parkes, received the Encouragement Award for their Coddington Uardary blood ewes.
On average, the owner classed 260 April lambing ewes had a 18.9-micron fleece and cut 6kg of wool per head per year.
The June shorn flock also achieved a total lambing percentage of 120pc with a yield of 72pc.
Other participants included:
