Westscott family win Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 26 2024 - 5:00pm
Ian and Nick Westscott, Inglenook, Peak Hill, won the overall competition. Picture supplied.
Ian and Nick Westscott, Inglenook, Peak Hill, won the overall competition. Picture supplied.

Ian and Nick Westscott, Inglenook, Peak Hill, were crowned the overall winners at the Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition, Parkes, last Friday.

