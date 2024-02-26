The Land
Buyers bid up for potential show cattle at Glen Innes

By Jamie Brown
Champion potential show steer at Glen Innes with Say and Co auctioneer Ben McMahon; sponsor Matt Falconer, Virbac; breeder Colin McGilchrist; Say and Co agent Nathan Purvis and StockLive representative Tammy Robinson who knocked the bid down for buyer MW Livestock at Thornton, Qld.
The 15th annual Glen Innes Potential Show Steer Sale on Monday offered 26 steers and 16 heifers to gross $38,500 as committed buyers bid up to $20 a kilogram.

