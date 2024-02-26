Buyers bid up for potential show cattle at Glen Innes

The 15th annual Glen Innes Potential Show Steer Sale on Monday offered 26 steers and 16 heifers to gross $38,500 as committed buyers bid up to $20 a kilogram.
Top priced steer and the grand champion was a Limousin, 329kg at $20/kg or $6580 bred by Col and Lorna McGilchrist, Back Creek Limousins at Wallabadah, going to MW Livestock from Thornton, Qld, bidding online through StockLive.
Mr McGilchrist, who won grand champion at this show and sale two years ago, said the eight month old heifer's first calf by the daughter of Mandayan Compliant P60 stood out as champion material from an early age.
His sire, Back Creek Second Level, came from an artificially inseminated Flemington female.
"I had bought her as a cow with calf and asked (Flemington principal) Donna Robson to get her in calf for me as well. She provided the straw."
Mr McGilchrist has a special connection with the stud breeder from Adelong as he taught her in agricultural class at Quirindi High School some years go.
"This steer has had very little assistance," he said. "We fed his mother during the dry spring and he might have put his head in the bin.
"There's no secret to this job. You just need good cows, a good bull and plenty of feed. The best calf stands square with his head in the air and says,'look at me'."
Reserve champion steer was a Limousin/Murray Grey over Charolais/Limousin bred by Brian and Noeline Grogan, Steinbrook via Tenterfield, that also made $20/kg for 275kg or $5500.
Offering potential show cattle for 14 of the 15 years this sale has been running, Mr Grogan said 2024 was particularly sweet with the progeny of his latest Limousin bull performing strongly.
"The bidders at this sale are true finishing technicians," he said. "They will go 150 per cent to get their calves through. These are serious guys. And that's what makes us happy with the concept of this sale.
Volume buyers Brad and Jack Stenzel, Stenzel Farming at Warril View, Qld, bought three steers and a heifer to average $3988, selecting for carcase potential with the aim of showcasing their physical attributes on the Queensland show circuit.
"We look for quality and length," said Brad Stenzel, who with his wife Sharon also owns Farmers Choice Meats and has judged at numerous led steer shows.
"The best cattle here are the best to kill. They have got to have carcase quality. They need to be commercially orientated to win."
Stenzel farming also purchased the third-placed steer, a Limousin/Charolais over Limousin/Hereford produced by Old Farm Pastoral for $17/kg at 268kg or $4556.
The steer in fourth place, another Grogan-bred Limousin/Murray Grey over Charolais/Limousin, made $18.50/kg for 274kg or $5069 going to Amanda and Olivia O'Reilly, Ironpot Pastoral via Kyogle.
"This steer was our pick," said the sisters' father Mark O'Reilly, who has helped to nurture a passion for finishing show cattle.
Another McGilchrist Limousin steer, by Mandayan Compliant P60, also brought $18.50/kg for 316kg or $5846. The Colin say and Co Sire Shootout winner from last year went to Let Loose Syndicate.
Best priced heifer, fifth place overall, was another Grogan-bred Limousin over Charolais/Limousin, 216kg, which made $15/kg or $3240 going to the Stenzel family.
Carlinga Murray Grey sold a Murray Grey heifer by Carlinga Silver Dollar for $14/kg at 226kg or $3164, going to volume schools buyer Scots PGC College at Warwick, which purchased three lots to an average of $2202.
"We are very happy with the genetics on offer," said agricultural teacher Peter Collett, still beaming from winning the champion school steer at the weekend's Inverell Show.
Other educational institutions which bought show cattle included New England Girls' School at Armidale, Macintyre High School at Inverell, Holy Trinity School at Inverell, Tenterfield High School, Glen Innes High School, Calrossy Anglican School at Tamworth and new player Cultivate Ag which supports agricultural students in need from the Nambucca to the Manning.
Show cattle are expected to return to Glen Innes in September for the Colin Say and Co sponsored Beef Extravaganza, with $30,000 of prize money on the table.
The potential show cattle sale was hosted by Colin Say and Co, at the Glen Innes showground and judged by Kathy Townsend.
