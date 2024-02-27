Quinn scores a quinella at Tuncurry

The Thoroughbred Breeders Australia initiated Fast Track program, developed in response to industry staffing shortages, has stamped itself as an excellent source for stud and property owners to gain employees.
Now in its seventh year, its 2024 intake is open to people 18 years or over until March 11, with successful applicants commencing a full-time paid traineeship with a stud farm while studying for a Certificate III in Horse Breeding - a nationally recognised formal qualification.
Among the diverse graduates of the program include an electrician, beauty therapist, army veteran, cafe barista and cricket coach, all of whom were looking for a career change.
Nearly 90 per cent of trainees from the Fast Track program continue to work within the Thoroughbred industry after completing the course.
I caught up with graduate Hayley Cartwright at the recent Inglis Classic Yearling Sale at Riverside Stables, Warwick Farm, who spoke highly of the Fast Track program.
"I loved the program," Hayley said.
"I was in my last year at school (Great Lakes at Tuncurry), and the guidance counsellor showed an online video on equine opportunities.
"I thought the Fast Track program was the best fit for me, so I applied.
"While it was a bit intimidating to be at a place with no family or anyone around me that I knew, I just love the horses, and I got so much experience and education, as well as to go on farms.
"I did my 12 months of the Fast Track program at Kitchwin Hills (which is now teamed up with Alma Vale in Scone), and though I did leave after the program had finished, they asked me to come back for work, so I did, and I am still here."
Alma Vale/Kitchwin Hills partnership manager Verna Metcalfe had much praise for her employee.
"Hayley has been a really good recruit; this is her first sale, and she's leading horses like a professional," Verna said.
"She's taking advice very well and has a great attitude; I love to see these sorts of people who want to learn about the industry come through the (Fast Track) program and go well."
Verna, who sits on the Fast Track interview panel when deciding which applicants will suit the program, said there could be more than 100 applicants, but it can only take 20 at any one time.
To complement the on-the-job learning, students attend two intensive learning blocks in Scone, which is a total of six weeks.
Trainees receive a mix of practical learning and classroom theory, as well as take part in field trips and personal development workshops.
Despite enduring, driving rain and a heavy 10 track rating, Port Macquarie conditioner Marc Quinn walked away happy after his pair - Auzstar and Agirlsbestfriend - took the quinella in the $150,000 Newhaven Park Mid North Coast Racing Country Championship Qualifier at Tuncurry last Saturday.
"That's great, I've got the two (gallopers) now qualified for the (Country Championship) final," Marc said following the running of the race.
Marc said that the Country Championships was a long-term plan for Auzstar, but the Zoustar gelding was unknown in such wet conditions.
"He's never had wet-form before, but he went through the going easily."
While his Star Turn mare and favourite Agirlsbestfriend was slow out of the barriers and was lengths last to the home turn, Auzstar was "off and gone" in the straight to win by five lengths with jockey Matt McGuren aboard.
Making up lengths in the straight, Agirlsbestfriend nosed out the Tony Ball, Taree, trained Bantarki and Kaihoko, trained at Wauchope by Colt Prosser, for third and fourth respectively.
Taking last year's Mid North Coast Country qualifier with Sir Ravanelli, local conditioner Terry Evans trained a winner when The Young Years took its maiden handicap earlier on the eight-card program.
Taree trainers Wayne Wilkes and Steven Brown also enjoyed the winners circle with Sixspeed and Poet's Performer.
The wet conditions did not stop the enthusiasm of the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club's Garry and Margaret McQuillan and team, as well as a good crowd which enjoyed its party atmosphere.
