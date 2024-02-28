Those who create biosecurity risks should pay

Where there is risk, there should be responsibility - and when it comes to biosecurity, there's no question of the risks, and no doubt as to who creates them.
During recent close calls, passengers and goods entering Australia have been a major pathway by which exotic pests and diseases have invaded our borders and wrought havoc on the agricultural industries that are the cornerstone of our nation.
To date, these risk creators have not paid an equitable share to fund the nation's biosecurity system and protect our country from the risks that they create.
Instead, this vast burden has rested firmly on farmers' shoulders, and is only set to increase as farmers face up to a proposed new biosecurity "tax" that would see them pay an extra $50 million annually into consolidated revenue.
So far, our calls opposing this tax in its current form remain unanswered - and so now, appeals from farming bodies for fairer funding models have reached crisis point.
A scathing new report into the levy bill by experts at the Australian National University has only added further fuel to the fire ignited by farm leaders, backing calls for risk creators such as passengers and products to be responsible for the biosecurity risk they create.
Several bodies representing importers themselves, including the Freight & Trade Alliance and the Australian Peak Shippers Association, have this week also proposed more appropriate responsibility for the nation's importers, in a move to share the biosecurity burden.
Yet despite all this common sense, the Federal Government remains firm in its intention to place what is clearly a double dip on farmers to fund increased biosecurity measures.
There is no doubt sustainable and ongoing biosecurity funding is necessary - on that we can all agree - but where is the engagement with industry and importers to find a fair solution for allocating costs?
Our risk creators have offered to contribute - so the Federal Government must listen, and ensure they pay an equal share in the costs of protecting our nation.
