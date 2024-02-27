More than $12,000 raised for Dolly's Dream in Canberra Royal steer auction

A total of $12,250 was raised for Dolly's Dream during the auction of a steer at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.
The Poll Hereford steer, JTR Speak Up, was donated by Tim and Jemma Reid from JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
The auction was conducted by Daniel Croker, Goulburn, and the first winning bid of $6250 was made by the Royal National Capital Agricultural Society president Rick Jones.
Mr Jones donated the money to Dolly's Dream and the steer was re-auctioned.
It proceeded to sell for $6000 to a syndicate from the Crookwell community Mr Reid had put together.
The syndicate consisted of local businesses Southern Livestock Agencies, McGeechan Farm Supplies, Crookwell Veterinary Hospital, Crookwell Tyres, Hewitt's Ag and Plant, Melon Pastoral and Davies Newsagency.
Jemma Reid thanked those who had bid for the steer.
"Dolly's Dream is a charity very close to our hearts," she said.
"I was bullied relentlessly throughout high school and it was a really tough time for me.
"I'm really proud of everything I've achieved and just the cattle community that has helped Tim and I get to the point that we are, especially the Hereford breeders.
"We are really grateful for coming here today and to be able to offer the steer for sale."
Chief cattle steward Peter Frater said the auction of a steer was first introduced last year with the Fleckvieh Society, as the feature breed, donating the animal.
Mr Frater thanked the Reids for their donation this year.
The 22-month-old steer was sired by Maildaburra Jarrah J2 and out of JTR Cherry Ripe L17.
Dolly's Dream is committed to changing the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.
