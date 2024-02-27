Limousin's claim top carcase ribbons at 2024 Royal Canberra Show

The Limousin breed has claimed victory in the carcase competition at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show.
Sarana T40, exhibited by St Johns College Dubbo, was named the overall champion for the competition with a total of 90 points out of a possible 100.
Tipping the scales at 576 kilograms live, the Limousin steer finished with a carcase weight of 329.5kg, resulting in a dressing percentage of 57.2pc.
It scored the full points for fat colour with a score of five, while scoring nine out of 10 points for P8 fat measuring 11 millimetres.
The carcase also received the full 10 points for muscle score with an A- and the full 15 points for rib fat depth with a measurement of 10mm.
It measured an eye muscle area of 97 centimetres squared, securing 12.5 points out of a possible 15.
The steer placed third in its live class where judge Matt Spry, Wagga Wagga, said the steer had good coverage with good carcase shape.
The reserve champion carcase was awarded to another Limousin steer, exhibited by Kylie and Nathan Maher, Narooma.
The steer recorded a carcase weight of 320.5kg and a dressing percentage of 60.2pc.
It also received maximum points for the saleable meat areas including a rib eye area of 102cm sq and a rib fat depth of seven millimetres.
The steer weighed 532kg live and was awarded all 10 points for a pH of 5.56.
