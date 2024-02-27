St Francis of Assisi Wodonga explore their first royal show

Some younger faces were seen around the cattle section of the 2024 Royal Canberra Show this year, with St Francis is Assisi primary school cattle club and Dexter stud students attending the show for the first time.
Seven of the primary school's students attended the show with the guidance of the cattle clubs manager, Jordan Hoban and some dedicated parents.
The program started seven years ago when Ms Hoban came on board and started the program for the school, which before had sheep maintaining a few paddocks around the school grounds before purchasing two crossbred heifers from the Barnawartha saleyards.
The students then exhibited the two heifers in the commercial cattle section at the Tallangatta show.
Following this, the primary school started the Dexter stud, with two heifers now resulting in four head of their own in the team, as well as some cattle borrowed from Paradigm Farms Dexter stud, Killawarra.
The age of the students involved range from seven to 13, with a core team of 15 children but as many as 60 turning up for cattle club, which runs during school lunch time.
Volunteer Jordan Hoban said the students are involved in all aspects of cattle production,including pregnancy testing the school's females with the vet, being able to see the fetus and work out the due dates of the progeny.
"The students do all the prep, we get Kmart dog clippers and put the longest guard on them and the students do all the clipping and prep," she said.
"We've been learning about all the different sprays and products, it's been a great experience for them to learn it all, to the point now that pretty much all of them are ready to go fit for other people if they wanted to.
"We did 6 am trains twice a week for the last month."
The cattle club has been an opportunity for children to get involved with the cattle that may not be from a farming background.
"We've got some super dedicated parents," Ms Hoban said.
"None of the students have come from farms.
