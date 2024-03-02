'Volunteers are the backbone of rural Australia', says Florance McGufficke

Spending the past three weeks attending The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Zone Finals across NSW in the lead-up to the state final, one thing has become evident: how do these events, and many other similar community events happen?
The thing is, they don't just happen.
There is a committee (or some cases, an individual) passionate and dedicated, volunteering time, energy and love to a cause or event so a community can benefit.
Committees and volunteers are the backbone of rural and regional Australia, the foundations for building strong, resilient, and victorious communities, the unspoken heroes.
When one volunteers, they freely offer their time and skills to the community.
They can contribute to bringing about change, create opportunities, and, from this, benefit from personal and professional development.
A community is where people come together with common interests to network with different demographics brought together where they can action change and be proactive and overall make a positive contribution to future generations.
The power of volunteers was largely evident on my travels to ag shows across NSW.
The reason these events and broader communities exist and thrive is because there are people volunteering their time and making things happen.
It was a joy meeting all the humble volunteers and committees that generously give their time to create strong community foundations that have such a profound impact on the broader community.
To acknowledge those that make community events possible is vital, because it doesn't just happen.
Events like zone finals, local shows, local community events, sporting events and more are driven by community members volunteering. Some dedicate years of time.
However, there is a need for a greater understanding that, for many rural and regional communities, these people will not always be here.
The longevity of a community and volunteers depends on the depth of the members on committees.
Communities have years of traditions, hours of dedication and a wealth of knowledge in the older generation, and a huge untapped resource, the younger generation.
Young people are willing and ready to contribute to their regional town.
As young people, we are keen to "tap" into a wealth of knowledge from the older generation.
Through the conscientious inclusion of young people in society and communities, curiosity is met with wisdom.
Strong rural communities hold the key to building a more resilient society and will enhance connecting regional and urban areas with young people holding the responsibility to invite change to happen.
We need to begin this legacy now to continue strengthening the backbone of regional communities and our future generations.
Our biggest challenge is encouraging youth and more community members to join committees and then stay involved.
As a young woman ambassador, I am passionate about supporting people in rural and regional communities and recognise the importance of volunteering and encouraging the next generation to be involved.
I am grateful for the upbringing I had in my local community; my mum was on numerous committees where her requirements to join were fun and fulfilling, allowed her to give back and she was able to bring her children with her!
From my local Cooma show to other community events, I have been in the "behind the scenes" team and have experienced and understand the importance of volunteering.
As a young person looking to be involved in your community, look to your interests, connect with new people and see where you can make a difference.
It may take some effort to be accepted in new communities, where committees have been long established - persevere - change is good and needs to be embraced.
I hope to be that person who makes a difference and encourages youth to stay in our local regions.
Communities need young people to become involved - young people need to feel a sense of connection, belonging and purpose.
It has been my mission as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2023 to learn, embrace and empower our regional communities, making them stronger and providing stepping stones for youth to become involved and engage, and I aspire to continue this for many years to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.