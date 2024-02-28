The Land
Bush Fire Danger Period wraps up early as conditions ease in north east

February 28 2024 - 12:00pm
The Rural Fire Service has brought the end date forward by more than a month for some LGAs. Picture by Shutterstock.
The Bush Fire Danger Period is set to end a month ahead of schedule for some parts of the state's north east, thanks to recent rainfall and favourable conditions across the region.

