Bush Fire Danger Period wraps up early as conditions ease in north east

The Bush Fire Danger Period is set to end a month ahead of schedule for some parts of the state's north east, thanks to recent rainfall and favourable conditions across the region.
The statutory period was slated to run until March 31, but the RFS has brought the date forward for some LGAs after consulting with local authorities and stakeholders.
From March 1, fire permits won't be needed in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Clarence Valley, Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Kyogle, Lismore and Richmond Valley LGAs.
Residents will still need to let their neighbours and the local fire authority know at least 24 hours before burning.
The focus for land managers and fire agencies will turn to hazard reduction and planned burnings, but the community is being urged not to be complacent.
North East area commander chief superintendent Michael Brett said high fuel loads remained across parts of NSW.
"Despite these milder conditions, there is always the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment, if they are not managed correctly," he said.
"Before lighting up, people should check whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate and have sufficient equipment on hand to control and contain the fire to their property.
"Your local Fire Control Centre or fire station can provide advice on how to safely undertake hazard reduction work and how to best prepare yourself, your property and your family for the next bush fire season.
"The first thing you should do though is review your bush fire survival plan and discuss it with your household."
