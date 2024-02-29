Tummel Herefords dispersed with $9250 for top-priced Poll Hereford female

A significant piece of Australian Hereford breeding heritage was dispersed when the female portion of the Tummel polled and horned Herefords went under the hammer in Tamworth on Thursday.
The sale offered 43 horned Hereford cows with calves that topped at $8250 and averaged $3293 while 43 polled cows and calves sold to $9250, averaging $3534.
In the commercial females, 54 horned cows sold to $2700, averaging $1868, while 22 joined Hereford heifers sold to $4750, averaging $2431. Joined poll heifers sold to $5500, averaging $2750, while nine unjoined polled heifers sold to $4500, averaging $2416.
Nine unjoined horned heifers sold to $1750, averaging $1527, while seven sires sold to $11,000 and averaged $6285. Overall, 206 head averaged $2814.
The death of Chris Lisle last year due to an accident with a horse in October last year put into motion the stud's dispersal, bringing to a close the Tummel prefix and the stud begun by the Lisle family from Walcha 68 years ago.
The sale's top price of $9250 was paid for a Poll Hereford cow, Marawarra Minerva 224 R351, sired by Mawarra Sensation P168. Minerva 224 was sold with a heifer calf at foot, and the cow was re-joined to Glendan Park Soprano S115.
The buyers were Andrew and Serena Klippel, Sugar Loaf Herefords, Towong, in Victoria's spectacular Upper Murray country.
Unable to travel to Tamworth due to medical matters, the Klippels were online bidders. Mr Klippel said he saw Minerva on a YouTube clip and, in particular, loved the shape of the cow's udder and the power of milk she displayed.
"I also loved the heifer calf at foot and thought she was the pick of the calves in the sale," he said.
Mr Klippel said the Sugar Loaf herd had a large amount of Mawarra genetics.
"And they have plenty of Sugar Loaf bloodlines as well. Mawarra and Sugar Loaf bloodlines really click well together.
Sugar Loaf bought a rising two-year-old poll heifer, Tummel First Day T307, sired by Supple Picaso. The heifer had been joined to VP Redford T058.
"She had so much softness and sogginess. She looks like she will be a very good breeder for us," he said.
The top-priced horned Hereford was a case of grabbing an opportunity by Bellata Hereford breeders Scott and Pip Hann, Truro.
Mrs Hann said they chose a number of cattle from the catalogue and then used an inspection on sale day to confirm their choice.
Tummel Minnie, a February 2021 drop heifer sired by Karoonda Vance P590, was bought for $3500, but it was Mawarra Maritana 192 with a heifer calf at foot that caught Mr Hann's eye while walking through the pens.
"She's an older cow (2013 drop) that has raised eight calves and was sired by Pourakino Downs Jasper (imp NZ) out of Mawarra Maritana 166 cow."
This cow was sired by Courallie V093 from Roger and Jan Hann's now dispersed stud, which was also based at Bellata and where Scott Hann had previously worked.
"Mawarra Influential Q162 sired the calf, and we know they will both bring new bloodlines into our herd.
The top-priced bull was bought by Inglewood Queensland commercial breeders Robert and Joanne Thomson, Biddingsley Herefords.
The Thomsons once ran a registered herd of whitefaces, but now they focus entirely on commercial cattle.
"We were looking for a replacement bull and were bidding for one online with a Victorian stud," Mr Thomson said. "But the line went down, and we missed out on the bull.
"The one we got here today is a really good type, and while we paid a bit more for him, we're really happy with him.
They bought Hylands Hero S416 for $11,000, which, in turn, was sired by Mawarra Fair Dinkum M230. Hero had been bought by Tummel at the inaugural Kylandee Hereford bull sale and had the largest joining within the now dispersed Tummel herd.
Angus and Eunice Vivers, Jindalee Herefords, Kings Plains, via Inverell bought four females to $6750, averaging $4312. Their top-priced selection was Tummel Diamond Q089, sired by Tummel Prophet G414. Diamond had a bull calf at foot sired by Wildbear Power House and was re-joined to Mawarra Indiana Q165.
A volume buyer was Phoenix Partnership, Boxley, Walcha bought four heifers averaging $1750; five commercial females with calves at foot for $1750; 11 18 to 30-month commercial Hereford females, averaging $1750; four polled cows with calves at foot averaging $2100 and five 18 to 30-month polled commercial females averaging $1600.
Hillview Herefords, Grafton bought six stud females to $3500 twice, averaging $2657, while Barb and Tony Hollis, Lotus Herefords, Glen Innes bought two cows for $4000 and $4500 and one bull for $6500 at the sale.
The selling agents were Elders Walcha, with Lincoln McKinlay as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
