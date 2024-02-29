The Land
Tummel Herefords dispersed with $9250 for top-priced Poll Hereford female

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 29 2024 - 8:15pm
The tragic loss of Chris Lisle has resulted in the dispersal of the Tummel Hereford herd.

A significant piece of Australian Hereford breeding heritage was dispersed when the female portion of the Tummel polled and horned Herefords went under the hammer in Tamworth on Thursday.

