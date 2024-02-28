Teenage girl dies after car crash in the North West

A girl has died following a car crash in the North West.
Emergency services were called to Werah Creek Road, Wee Waa, roughly 40 kilometres west of Narrabri, at 7.45pm on Tuesday, February 27, following reports a Toyota Landcruiser had lost control and rolled, police said in a statement.
"Officers attached to Oxley Police District attended; however, the utility was reportedly driven from the scene," the statement read.
"A 16-year-old boy - who had been a passenger in the vehicle - was located at a property on Werah Creek Road. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Wee Waa Hospital before being transferred to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
"As part of inquiries police attended a nearby property on Farr Park Road and located the damaged vehicle.
"A 15-year-old girl - who was also a passenger in the vehicle - was assessed by paramedics; however, was declared deceased."
Police said the driver, a 44-year-old man known to the teenagers, was arrested before being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Narrabri Hospital under police guard, for mandatory testing.
Crime scenes were established which have been forensically examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
The driver has since been transferred to Narrabri Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving, and two counts of drive with passenger in/on part of vehicle not enclosed.
He was given conditional bail to appear at Narrabri Local Court on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
