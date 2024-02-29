Bush misses out: Preschool access by postcode

The biggest expansion of public preschools in state history has been announced by the NSW Government with 100 new facilities co-located at public primary schools expected to be built by 2027.
A record $769 million has been invested to deliver the new preschools in communities of greatest need, however, more than two thirds are located inside the Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong area.
The move follows an election commitment made by the NSW Government to expand access to early childhood education, although it starkly contrasts the coalition's plan to deliver 500 facilities across the state.
Under the funding, Sydney will receive 49 public preschools while the Far West region will see three new facilities in Bourke, Broken Hill and Medindee.
Parkes has been named as the only location in the Central West and Orana region while Toomelah, Hillvue and Warialda in the New England/North-West also made the list.
Shadow Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the rural spread isn't good enough when families are crying out for support.
"While any investment in early childhood services in the regions is positive, as a mum who lives in a regional area, it's hard to get the services that you need," Ms Mitchell said.
"Labor has said 49 of them are in the bush, but to claim that preschools delivered in Wollongong and Newcastle are for regional areas is completely out of touch.
"There are whole areas such as Dubbo, Bathurst, Coffs Harbour, Tweed, Clarence and the Upper Hunter where there's not a single preschool coming for those communities over the next three years and I think that's really problematic.
"They're focusing very heavily on the city and it will be our kids and families that miss out and I don't think that is fair."
Isolated Children's Parent's Association of NSW president Tanya Mitchell, Bourke, said a number of rural communities felt they weren't properly consulted during the decision making process.
"Whilst we welcome additional preschools, we do not want it to come at the expense of already existing services," she said.
"We don't want to disadvantage our community-run preschools that are doing an incredible job of providing quality early childhood education where there has been no Department of Education preschools.
"We are also concerned about the competition for staff and pay parity issues that exist between government and non-government early childhood qualified teachers."
The new public preschools will assist working families with the cost-of-living crisis while ensuring children are ready for kindergarten and transition to school seamlessly.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said children and communities with the greatest education needs were prioritised.
"All public primary and central schools were considered using child development outcomes, socioeconomic data, as well as projected demand and current supply," the spokesperson said.
In a statement released released on February 19, the Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the investment reflects the government's belief that access to early childhood education before school should not be defined by postcode.
She did not directly answer The Land's questions.
