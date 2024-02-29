The Land
Bush misses out: Preschool access by postcode

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 5:45pm
Of the 100 new public preschools, Labor said 49 were regional however only 31 are located outside of the Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong area.
The biggest expansion of public preschools in state history has been announced by the NSW Government with 100 new facilities co-located at public primary schools expected to be built by 2027.

