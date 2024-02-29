The Land
Home/Cropping

Pontoon irrigation hits the nail on the head

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grower Sinclair Steel, Kainga, Warren, converted 220 hectares of siphon irrigation to pontoon irrigation and plans to convert a further 200ha this year. Pictures by Elka Devney
Grower Sinclair Steel, Kainga, Warren, converted 220 hectares of siphon irrigation to pontoon irrigation and plans to convert a further 200ha this year. Pictures by Elka Devney

A move to siphonless irrigation has paid off in spades for Central West grower Sinclair Steele, Kainga, Warren, who plans to fully convert his 680 hectare property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.