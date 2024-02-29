Pontoon irrigation hits the nail on the head

A move to siphonless irrigation has paid off in spades for Central West grower Sinclair Steele, Kainga, Warren, who plans to fully convert his 680 hectare property.
Growing cotton for the past six years using a siphon irrigation system, Mr Steele has consistently achieved an averaged yield of 14.8 bales per hectare.
However, a shortage of skilled labour, rising machinery costs and a drive to improve productivity meant investment in a pontoon irrigation system for Mr Steele.
"I've got two highly skilled guys that work with me full-time and traditionally we'd have more backpackers but with the cost of machinery and damage from low skilled workers it was just getting too expensive," he said.
"With the level of training we expect and want to provide, it was hard to get that in seasonal staff who were here for two or three months."
Mr Steele prides himself on being part of the myBMP program and said retaining his permanent workers were a priority.
"If we can afford to have better skilled permanent staff and pay them more, then we can do a lot more with them," he said.
"When I was working my way through the ranks on a corporate farm, with the traditional siphon method over summer you were lucky to get Christmas or Boxing Day off with your family.
"My guys are younger with families so it is good with the pontoon system as it's rare that they have to do many weekends or public holidays. It is about keeping them in the industry for the long-term."
Following months of consultation and planning, Mr Steele converted 220ha to siphonless irrigation during winter last year.
"This is the first season we've had it in and we're pretty excited about it," he said.
"The conversion took nine months, I wouldn't say it was seamless, it was a challenge over the winter but we're happy so far.
"We've actually just commenced another 200ha development on the back of this and plan to do another 220ha the following year.
"In total we'll have 640ha of pontoon with one very red 40ha field that will go to bankless irrigation."
Wrapping up his first development one month before planting, Mr Steele said it took a lot of work to get the country prepared for cotton.
"We planted on October 18 with one meter row spacing and so far it is looking quite good for a newly developed field," he said.
"We put in 18 seeds per metre, which we wouldn't typically do, but because the seedbed was pretty coarse we went a bit harder.
"From a dry start we used two megalitres per hectare for the water up, which was pretty scary but some good storms saved us so we'll be pretty close to 10ML/ha or less.
"At the moment we're running on an eight to nine day cycle with one more water expected before picking around the second week of April.
"We're hoping the yield will go north of 14 bales per hectare."
This season Mr Sinclair planted 350ha of Sicot 748B3F as well as two Bayer XtendFlex experimental varieties, CSX4133B3XF and CSX3141B3XF.
Of this 220ha was sown into the new pontoon development while the remainder was planted into a siphon field.
"Using both systems, I'm definitely seeing a difference in the labour required," Mr Steele said.
"It only takes one person to run the 220ha of pontoon for the whole year whereas it takes three people to run around with the siphon field.
"I've also noticed a 20 per cent increase in machine productivity as not having a head ditch means the tractors are hardly ever in reverse."
Following this season's cotton crop, Mr Steele will mulch root cut and plant a late variety wheat.
"We try and go one to one, wheat to cotton, while we have the water and chickpeas will go in there if we're in dry sequence," he said.
"The other benefit to the pontoon is that if we get a flood event or some late supplementary water we can water a wheat crop without doing anything, it is here ready to go.
"Before we'd be throwing out siphons in the middle of winter but you may as well be throwing steel pipes they're that tough."
While Mr Steele said the conversion was a big step to make in one season, he's glad they did it.
