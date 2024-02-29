The Land
Fitzell family earn Crookwell Flock Ewe comp's top honour

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 29 2024 - 11:00am
Michael Lowe, AP & H Society president, champion maiden ewe winners Daniel Fitzell, Flowerburn, Peelwood, Adele Fienne, ANZ, and Alister Bennett, ANZ. Picture supplied
Michael Lowe, AP & H Society president, champion maiden ewe winners Daniel Fitzell, Flowerburn, Peelwood, Adele Fienne, ANZ, and Alister Bennett, ANZ. Picture supplied

Daniel, Erin and Bruce Fitzell of Flowerburn, Peelwood, were crowned overall Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition winners earlier this month.

