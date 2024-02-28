Victorian claims NSW Yard Dog State Championships title

The industry's top yard dogs along with their owners travelled to Gundagai on February 16-18 to compete in the NSW Yard Dog State Championships.
The state championships were run in conjunction with the Gundagai Show Yard Dog Trial with a total of 270 runs completed over the three days.
Competitors travelled from throughout NSW and Victoria for the chance to be named the 2024 state champion.
Bree Cudmore, with her Kelpie Slim, Birregurra, Vic, claimed the top open title with a total score of 178.5.
The pair were ranked first and entered the championship final with a score of 86.
They then achieved a score of 92.5 in the championship final.
There was only four points between first and second place, with Dean Incher, and his Kelpie Hulk, Adaminaby, scoring 174.5 points across the competition.
The duo gained ground in the final after coming into the championship round in fifth place with a score of 82.5.
They completed the championship final with a score of 92 points to move into second place.
Fred Rains and his dog Minky, Muttuma, sat in third before the final championship round and stayed there to finish up with a score of 166 points.
Fourth place was secured by Burraga's Chris Stapleton with his Kelpie, Kate, with a score of 165.5 points.
Local competitor Bill Luff and his Kelpie, Dazzler, placed fifth with a final score of 165.
The state championships were judged by Steve Condell, Condover Kelpies, Yathella, and Chris Sellars, Brungle.
In the Gundagai Show Yard Dog Trial, the open winner was Dean Incher with his Kelpie, Hulk.
Mr Incher also claimed second place with Rafa, while Geoff McDougall, Hay, placed third with Ace.
Chris Stapleton won the improver section of the Gundagai yard dog trial with Link, while Tony Overton, Walcha, and Zeva placed second and Greg Walton, Mulgoa, with Louie received third.
The improver division was also judged by Steve Condell and Chris Sellars.
The novice division was judged by Brad Pellow, Narrandera, where Shane Maurer, Nangus, and Keeper won first, while Fred Rains and his dog Nina and Bill Luff and his Kelpie, Slim, placed equal second.
Brad Pellow also judged the maiden trial with Fred Evans and Nina placing first.
Ben Elliott won the encouragement trial with Tex.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.