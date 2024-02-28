The Land
Home/News

Victorian claims NSW Yard Dog State Championships title

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Yard Dog State Championships winners Chris Stapleton, Burraga, Fred Rains, Muttuma, Bree Cudmore, Birregurra, Vic, Dean Incher, Adaminaby, Bill Luff, Adjungbilly.
NSW Yard Dog State Championships winners Chris Stapleton, Burraga, Fred Rains, Muttuma, Bree Cudmore, Birregurra, Vic, Dean Incher, Adaminaby, Bill Luff, Adjungbilly.

The industry's top yard dogs along with their owners travelled to Gundagai on February 16-18 to compete in the NSW Yard Dog State Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.