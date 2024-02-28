Post-auction negotiations continue on Narromine property Elmore

Negotiations are continuing the prime Narromine farming and grazing property Elmore after it was put to auction on Wednesday.
Featuring an enviable balance of self-mulching black soils and red loams, the productive 824 hectare (2035 acre) property has been held in the Svensson family for 124 years.
Elmore also has open timbered grazing country and a semi-permanent lake, which can cover up to 40ha.
The lake fills from overland flow and when full hosts an amazing array of birdlife in addition to being an excellent source of water for the property in addition to five other dams.
The farming operation is primarily on the heavy black country while 280 ewes and lambs have been run on the red country.
Infrastructure includes a 350 tonne grain shed with a concrete floor, and three silos with a combined capacity of 640 tonnes.
The four stand, raised board shearing shed has a large 13x7m wool handling area and a 12x14m area for machinery storage.
There are also steel sheep and cattle yards.
The three bedroom double brick home has a double garage and an inground pool.
