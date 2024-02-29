The Land
Less than five points separate crops in the Duri Ag Bureau's sorghum comp

By Simon Chamberlain
February 29 2024 - 1:00pm
Only 4.5 points separated first from third place in the Ag Bureau's annual sorghum competition.

A crop of MR Bazley sorghum, entered by Tom and Julie Chaffey, Wyoming, Bithramere, which is expected to yield 5.8 tonnes a hectare, was judged the winner of the 2024 Duri Ag Bureau's annual competition.

