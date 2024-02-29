Less than five points separate crops in the Duri Ag Bureau's sorghum comp

A crop of MR Bazley sorghum, entered by Tom and Julie Chaffey, Wyoming, Bithramere, which is expected to yield 5.8 tonnes a hectare, was judged the winner of the 2024 Duri Ag Bureau's annual competition.
Judging this year's competition was agronomist Scotty Woods, who said three even, weed-free crops were only separated by less than five points grown in a season of variable conditions.
The Chaffey's crop scored 160 points, including 15/15 for trueness of type, a maximum of 15 for (lack of) disease and 14/15 for evenness of the crop.
A point score for weed presence was 29/30, and 87 points for the estimated yield provided the momentum to put the crop of MR Bazley on the top of the podium.
In second place was the Bowler family's crop of Resolute sorghum, which scored 157 points and only lost points to the first-placed crop in weed presence with 26/30. The crop of Resolute was forecast to yield 5.8t/ha but scored only 26/30 in the weed category.
Gareth Rogers, Braeside, Winton was placed third with a crop of Sentinel sorghum that scored 155.5. While his crop scored 29/30 for weeds, a forecasted yield of 5.5t/ha only scored him 82.5/100.
"As usual, the standard of cropping in the district is very good," Mr Woods said. "The producers' ability with fallow management and holding moisture shows with the three main crops here today."
He said the first and second-placed crops were estimated to yield around 5.8t/ha, and this was indicated by the big heads and grain size.
Row placing for the Chaffey's crop was one metre, while Mr Roger's third-placed crop was only 10 inches (25cm) apart.
"In weed control and evenness, the first two crops were very close," Mr Woods said.
Richard Walters, Glen Allen, Winton, were in fourth place with a crop of MR31, with Bede and Narelle Burke, Glenwarrie, Winton, had a crop of Taurus that was placed fifth.
The Duri Ag Bureau will hold its regular cropping update on Tuesday, March 12, at 3pm at The Pub, Tamworth.
