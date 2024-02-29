The Land
Renewable boost as energy storage options grow

By Jamie Brown
Updated February 29 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 11:45am
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is investing in pumped hydro storage projects for the Upper Hunter.
A raft of energy storage reservoirs are in the pipeline to absorb renewable output from the New England region.

