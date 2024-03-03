Latest edition of the crop weed control bible released

I can remember as a kid, on our family farm at Greenethorpe in Central West NSW, how important 2,4-D herbicide was for wheat growing.
My dad reckoned back in the late 1940s and 1950s, skeleton weed was ruining wheat production.
But a combination of rotations with sub clover, use of superphosphate to correct soil deficiencies, plus 2,4-D saved the industry.
Lots of further developments followed including the availability to day of literally hundreds of herbicide options for in-crop and fallow weed control.
The latest NSW DPI Weed Control in Winter Crops publication aptly details these herbicides, according to their timing, what weeds they control and in what crop or fallow situations their application is appropriate.
More details include cost per hectare, herbicide group - which is important for avoiding weed herbicide resistance - and plant back periods.
In a 2022 extensive survey of farmers and agronomists, well over 90 per cent rated the guide highly and I am sure the latest addition will add to that reputation.
Several new products are described in the publication.
Aggressor AX is a Group 1 herbicide that provides control of problem grass weeds, such as ryegrass, brome grass, barley grass and wild oats.
It can only be used on CoAXium barley varieties.
CoAXium is a new, non-GMO herbicide tolerance technology for barley.
Infinity Ultra is a new broadleaf weed herbicide that contains a combination of pyrasulfotole (Group 27) and diflufenican (Group 12).
This product can be used in cereal crops, either alone or with a tank-mix partner, and on fallows as a tank-mix partner with glyphosate for hard-to-kill weeds.
Mateno (aclonifen, diflufenican and pyroxasulfone) combines three active ingredients from three chemical groups (Groups 32, 15 and 12).
Mateno Complete is now registered for early post-emergence use in barley and has even more grass and broadleaf weed control claims on the label for wheat and barley.
Proline is a Group 3 (DMI) fungicide containing prothioconazole.
This versatile fungicide can be used either alone or with a tank-mix partner in wheat, barley, oats, triticale, and peanuts.
Proline allows growers to target hard-to-control cereal and peanut diseases, including net-form net blotch in barley and Septoria tritici in wheat.
Voraxor (saflufenacil and trifludimoxazin) is a Group 14 herbicide that has new registrations in chickpea, field pea and faba bean, along with label changes for oats and triticale.
Additional weeds have been added for non-selective, pre-plant knockdown, along with selective pre-emergence, residual control of some broadleaf weeds and suppression of key grass weeds.
Plant backs have been updated to reflect the difference between knockdown and pre-emergent rates.
A new section in the 2024 publication details uses and resources for optical spray technology, a reflection of increased adoption of this technology.
Tables have been developed for both grass and broadleaf weed control.
Herbicides for weed control in faba bean and lentil have previously been in one table.
Each crop now has an individual, crop-specific table to reflect the increased interest in them.
Tables include pre and post-emergence.
Because the area sown to vetch in NSW has increased markedly over the past few years, as both a grazing and fodder crop or for green and brown manure, a weed control table has been included.
The authors focused on registered weed control options for use in vetch to help fight herbicide resistant weeds.
There are many reasons for use of this booklet as part of an integrated weed control strategy.
For example, noting the chemical group of each herbicide helps in devising programs that minimise the risk of weeds developing herbicide resistance.
Publication authors are NSW DPI project officer Penny Heuston, Northern Cropping Systems, Trangie, and Michael Macpherson, AR&C Consulting, Rosella, Qld. Booklets are available via LLS offices, various Agribusiness outlets and NSW DPI.
Next week: New winter legume varieties have wide adaptability.
