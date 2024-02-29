The Land
Home/Cropping

Photos: Northern GRDC Grains Research Update kicks off in Dubbo

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos from day one in Dubbo.

Growers and advisers from across the Central West gathered in Dubbo for the northern GRDC Grains Research Update.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.