Photos: Northern GRDC Grains Research Update kicks off in Dubbo

Growers and advisers from across the Central West gathered in Dubbo for the northern GRDC Grains Research Update.
Throughout the event, the latest research, development and extension were delivered to enhance the profitability and reliance of grain production.
With a higher than expected December and January rainfall in many regions despite a dryer outlook, resilient and flexible farming practices as well as the ability to adapt to climate changes were key points of discussion among attendees.
