Shea steals the show at Wirruna autumn bull and female sale

Stud sires were in high demand at the Wirruna Poll Herefords autumn bull and female sale today, reaching a top of $42,000.
The top-priced bull Wirruna Shea S222 was purchased by Bendoc Park Poll Herefords, Delegate.
Sired by the New Zealand bred bull Limehills Starter 160062, the two and a half year old bull tipped the scales at 1048 kilograms and measured a scrotal size of 45 centimetres.
He ranked in the top one per cent of the breed for 400 day weight and 600 day weights with figures of +88 and +124, respectively.
Meanwhile he recorded one of the highest carcase weight figures in the breed with a figure of +96, along with an eye-muscle-area (EMA) value of +7.9 and a intramuscular fat (IMF) value of +2.2, placing him in the top five pc of the breed.
Wirruna has retained 50pc semen rights in the bull.
The second top-priced bull Wirruna Smokin Joe S010 was purchased by Newcomen Herefords, Ensay, Victoria for $36,000.
The two and a half bull was classified as a Herefords Australia Limited (HAL) super sire and has been used by the stud for two joinings.
He recorded a gestation length value in the top five pc of the breed of -8, along with 200, 400 and 600 day growth figures of +55, +91 and +122, respectively, being in the top five pc.
Sired by another HAL super sire Wirruna Qantas Q036, Smokin Joe was the heaviest bull in the catalogue weighing 1118kg.
The stud has also retained 50pc semen rights.
Smoking Joe S010 was closley followed behind by the third top-priced bull, Wirruna Saul, purchased by Tarcombe Herefords, Seymour, Vic, for $35,000.
Also sired by the HAL super sire, Wirruna Qantas Q036, Saul displayed a low-birthweight figure of +1.8, placing him in the top 20pc of the breed.
The homozygous polled bull recorded a days to calving value of -5.8 and a milk figure of +29, both placing him in the top five pc of the breed.
The top-priced stud female for the sale was Wirruna Doreen P403, purchased by Greenhills Livestock, Stawell, Vic, for $6500.
The Wirruna Leap Forward daughter, displayed an IMF value of +2.1, placing her in the top five pc, while displaying a EMA figure of +5.7, placing her in the top 20pc.
She was joined to Wirruna Salvation S488, who also sold in the sale for $18,000.
The top-priced pen pregnancy tested in calf females, sold to Myroola Partnership, Narromine for $2200.
Of the 66 bulls offered, 52 sold to a top of $42,000 to average $11,711, while the pregnancy tested stud females reached $6500 to average $4100.
The pens of pregnancy tested in calf females made a top-price of $2200 with an average of $1904.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Holbrook, with Tim Woodham taking bids.
Full report to come.
