Industry relevant skills key for UNE 'Empowering Gen Z' program

Students at the University of New England (UNE), Armidale, have been able to learn industry relevant skills through the university's 'Empowering Gen Z' program.
The program was funded when the university secured a $1.39 million Drought Resilience Innovation Grant from the Australian government's Future Drought Fund and is run in conjunction with Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, with the site for UNE being Clark's Farm.
The 50 hectares is owned by the university and within walking distance for students on the Armidale campus.
Associate director of climate resilience initiatives Lu Hogan said the main principle of the project was to demonstrate to students how to apply drought resilient practices and grazing management on Australian farms.
"We've set up a farm for use by students and what we're doing is demonstrating the differences between a best practice grazing system and common industry standard practices," Ms Hogan said.
"The best practice grazing system is using rotational grazing, high quality water infrastructure, continuous monitoring of the animals, in terms of weight and worm burdens.
"Then monitoring the pastures as well and making sure we don't overgraze the paddocks. We're monitoring how much pasture is in the paddock and then moving the sheep at a time that ensures that we are protecting the soils and the pastures from degradation."
Ms Hogan said the other half of the farm would demonstrate industry average practices, including set stocking rates, with less focus on the stock and the pasture management or monitoring.
Ultimately students will work step-by-step through the measurements over time, so they can assess the benefits of continuously monitoring aspects of the program and rotational grazing.
The first phase of the project was to install the infrastructure, including new fences, troughs and two drought lot feeding areas, so animals could be contained if the region experiences a dry time, while not degrading pastures in the rotational grazing program.
Ms Hogan said the project was into its second phase - the pasture improvement phase.
"We are spraying out paddocks in the rotational side and we are going to sow down short term fodder crops while we get our weeds under control," she said.
"Then we will sow more permanent pasture down in a year's time."
The short-term crops will consist of annual rye grass and clovers which will be sprayed out and replaced with long term perennial species such as cocksfoot and fescue.
As for the industry average 20 hectares of the farm, students will measure the animals within a set stocking system for the purpose of comparing the differences between the practices.
"We're just trying to show the benefits in terms of the composition of the pastures, protection of the soils, and better animal performance," Ms Hogan said.
"They'll use the data in their practicals and will have a decision software tool called Ag360, which was developed by UNE.
"So we will be collecting all the data in there and students will have access to that file for running scenarios, doing projects and assignments as well."
Students will also learn how to decide when to move stock from one paddock to another, while also looking for changes in the composition of the pasture in terms of grasses, weeds, broadleaf plants and herbs.
"In the New England we generally don't like to graze pastures below 1500 kilograms per hectare. So we're monitoring to make sure that we're moving the animals before we go below that," Ms Hogan said.
"It is simple, and straightforward, using observation and measurement skills, teaching students things that they can actually take away and use on their own farms or businesses - not a full scientific method."
The 250 Merino ewe flock within the program will not only be involved within the project but will be used as an aid for students studying different units at university.
"We teach meat science subjects here as well as wool subjects and there's obviously an integration between the two," Ms Hogan said.
"We wanted to have Merino ewes so we could support the wool units here at UNE, which are provided to students right across Australia, but we also wanted to have a meat component so they could get the concept of producing red meat as well - that's why we have gone with a first-cross breeding program.
"We have got very good quality New England fine wool Merino ewes but they have a reasonable frame size and then we've purchased these White Suffolk rams that do have low birth weight breeding values to ensure the animals welfare is cared for."
The program sourced the White Suffolk rams from Wilson's Creek White Suffolks, Uralla, using RamSelect.com.au to rank the sale catalogue according to requirements. The ewes are Cressbrook Merino blood.
The ewes will be split into two mobs, which then will be run on each half of the farm, and joined to the White Suffolk rams at a rate of two per cent for joining. Students will participate in animal husbandry practices including weighing and monitoring the lambs, with the option of finishing the lambs.
The third aspect of the project site is a biodiversity planting section, protecting two deep creek lines that have been fenced off. Native species that are suitable for koalas found on campus were selected. They will also provide wind protection for ewes in the best farming practice half of the farm.
