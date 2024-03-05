Sweet Violet named the inaugural Triple Crown champion of champions

A Black Simmental cow that was nearly lost in the recent wet period, has been the first to be named the Triple Crown Champion of Champions at Inverell Show, February 25.
The concept of the award was created by three local cattle show committees, Inverell, Guyra and Glen Innes joining forces to encourage exhibitors to bring animals to all three shows.
The animals involved gain points throughout the shows with the animal with the highest points voted by the judges at each show, then named the champion of champions.
Steeline FNW Inverell, were the sponsors of the event, donating $2500 worth of cattle panels to the winner.
There were 15 animals scored throughout the shows, with the top six animals competing for the title, included a Black Simmental cow, Coolibah Sweet Violet S055, exhibited by Coolibah Simmentals, Dorrigo, a Hereford bull, Supple TNT, exhibited by Supple Whiteface, Guyra, and a Charolais bull, Shandon Stetson, exhibited by Shandon Charolais, Dorrigo,
Others receiving points were a Shorthorn bull, Nagol Park Tequlia T106, exhibited by Nagol Park Shorthorns, Gidley, another Shorthorn bull, Emross Under Fire, exhibited by Emross Shorthorns, Delungra and a Charolais heifer, Wakefield Amaze 117, exhibited by Wakefield Charolais and Angus stud, Wollomombi.
Coolibah Sweet Violet, a Black Simmental cow was named the Triple Crown Champion of Champions with a total of 24 points.
The May 2012 drop cow was by a home-bred sire for the stud, Coolibah Poker and out of Woonallee Captain N427.
She was exhibited with a seven-month-old heifer calf, Coolibah Ultra Violet, sired by WS Proclamation E202.
One of the judges of the show, Peter Barret, Inverell, said when judging the supreme exhibit he was looking for a cow and calf as a package.
"Obviously with a cow if she's not doing a good job on her calf, she's not going to produce quality articles for you as much as one that is doing a quality job on it's calf," he said.
"I thought she was a very good cow with a lot of capacity, femininity and spring of rib.
"She has an amazing heifer calf at foot."
Coolibah stud principal, Sandy Morgan said the stud was proud to win the prestigious award, with a good team of young men and women helping the stud.
"We're pretty proud of what we've achieved and we're only a very small stud, but we try to breed the best quality animal we can," she said.
"We're really thankful the shows and the sponsors have offered the award for everybody to compete in."
Mrs Morgan said the stud nearly lost the young female recently in the wet weather when they found her down in the mud, having to be pulled out with a tractor.
This award rounded off past accolades for the cow, previously winning her age classes as a heifer and then going on to be named supreme exhibit at this year's Glen Innes show, along with winning the champion all breed cow title at Guyra, Glen Innes and Inverell shows.
The three show societies look to continue this competition in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.