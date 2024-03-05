The Land
Sweet Violet named the inaugural Triple Crown champion of champions

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 5 2024 - 6:00pm
Inverell chief cattle steward Graham Reeves, with Michelle Hancock, Glen Innes Show Society, Sandy Morgan, Coolibah Simmentals, Dorrigo, Jessie Joesph, Casino, Georgie Lee, Grafton, Matilda McCoy, 10, and Jimmy Barnier, Grafton. Photo supplied.
A Black Simmental cow that was nearly lost in the recent wet period, has been the first to be named the Triple Crown Champion of Champions at Inverell Show, February 25.

Livestock Writer

