Steers reach $1520 at Bega

A large offering of 1700 head of cattle was yarded at Bega store sale on Thursday.
While numbers were up from 1100 head at the January sale, prices recorded a decline.
Grown steers made between $1200 and $1520 a head.
Euro-cross weaner steers topped at $1490 a head, with the majority making $1050 to $1250.
Top of the Angus weaner steers made $1230, with most making $950 to $1200.
Young weaner steers made from $600 to $900.
Euro-cross weaner heifers topped at $1190, with the majority making $900 to $1100.
Angus heifers topped at $1140, with most making $750 to $900.
Young heifers made $400 to $700.
Dairy steers made from $400 to $1100.
WH Salway, Wandella, sold 15 Simmenta/Angus heifers for $1000 a head, 11 Simmental/Angus heifers for $830, and 42 Simmental/Angus steers for an average of $1175.
Blucalf, Burragate, sold 41 Angus steers for an average of $1055 a head.
RC Cole, Cobargo, sold eight Simmental steers for $1200 a head and eight Simmental heifers for $1190.
Dundindi Estate, Bega, sold a line of 28 Angus steers for an average of $850 a head and 32 Angus heifers for an average of $760.
RG Tett, Cobargo, sold 14 Charolais-cross steers for an average of $1265 a head and 19 Charolais heifers for an average of $1130.
DK Rutter, Murrah, sold 15 Euro-cross steers for an average of $1160 a head.
TC Collins, Candelo, sold 68 Angus steers for an average of $995 a head.
AR Hergenhan, Tantawangelo, sold 84 dairy-cross steers and heifers for an average of $660 a head.
