Almost 4000 head at Tamworth as market remains firm with strong Qld support

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
March 4 2024 - 12:00pm
Tamworth's Livestock Selling Agents Association held their first Autumn store and weaner sale on Friday, with the market holding firm on recent price trends.

Steers made up to $1490 at Tamworth's Livestock Selling Agents Association's first Autumn store and weaner sale on Friday, with the market holding firm with recent price trends.

