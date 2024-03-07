The Land
Home/Markets

Young auctioneers showdown set for Sydney Royal

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 8 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers Competition winner, Michael Purtle, Manilla, in action during last year's final at Sydney Royal Show. Picture by Clare Adcock.
The 2023 ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers Competition winner, Michael Purtle, Manilla, in action during last year's final at Sydney Royal Show. Picture by Clare Adcock.

The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Young Auctioneers Competition continues to be one of the curtain-raisers at the Sydney Royal Show, attracting country and city folk to take in the high adrenaline atmosphere as some of the best up-and-coming auctioneers go head to head selling show steers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.