Young auctioneers showdown set for Sydney Royal

The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Young Auctioneers Competition continues to be one of the curtain-raisers at the Sydney Royal Show, attracting country and city folk to take in the high adrenaline atmosphere as some of the best up-and-coming auctioneers go head to head selling show steers.
It's a daunting prospect for many of the entrants who will stand up on the stage to face a sea of hundreds of people behind a rostrum, using a microphone sometimes for the first time in their career, to sell three led steers each from the morning's judging - a long way from the familiar buyers' faces and catwalk of their local saleyards.
Since 1988, the ALPA-organised event has grown from being exclusively for NSW competitors to the gradual introduction of a national competition with representatives from NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia.
One of ALPA's main objectives is to provide professional development, leadership and education programs to its members and the longevity of the Young Auctioneers Competition is testament to the quality of training and education that the association provides as well as the focus it shines on the future leaders of the industry.
These young professionals, whose ultimate aim is to be a great all-round agent, are given a chance to showcase the hard work they have put in, to develop their auctioneering skills with encouragement from their employers.
Ten NSW agents will compete in the state competition for the John Weekes Memorial trophy, while nine agents from five states will battle it out in the national final for the prestigious Prosser Cup.
Competitors are required to sell three steers and are given a score for each steer by a panel of three judges.
The competition is judged on the competitors' diction, values, voice and manner. They must also establish their own presence and unique style to make a memorable performance worthy of a title.
The selling draw is chosen at random at the competition dinner the previous night.
The winner of the state final takes home a host of prizes including $500 in prizemoney and an auctioneer's gavel from The Land. The winner and runner-up gain a place at the following year's national competition.
The Highly Commended Max Bailey Award is also presented during the NSW final.
Up for grabs for the national winner is a travel credit towards a Quadrant Ag Tour, the ALPA National Young Auctioneers belt buckle and an auctioneer's gavel from The Land.
National finalists also compete for the NAB Team Shield which is a competition pitting state against state.
The aggregate scores from each of the states is tallied to determine which team takes home the shield.
The judges with the tricky task of selecting a winner in the state final are Bill Lawson, Mudgee, Craig Schubert, Lavington, and David Thompson, Coonamble, while the national competition judges are Roger Fuller, Singleton, Adam Mountjoy, Epsom, Vic, and Tim Salter, Longreach, Qld.
The support from a range of rural businesses makes the competition possible. The platinum sponsors are The Land, AgriNous, Elders Rural Services, Gallagher, Marine Protect Powered by NTI, Martins Stock Haulage, Meat and Livestock Australia, NAB Agribusiness, Nutrien Ag Solutions, RLX Operating Company Pty Ltd, RMA Network, RoundTable, and Stockinsure. Silver sponsors are Akubra Hats Pty Ltd, Coverforce Insurance Broking Pty Ltd, Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd, Inglis and Ray White Rural and Livestock, while bronze sponsors are Wagga Selling Agents Association and Bob Berry. Supporter sponsors are Allflex Australia, Quadrant, and RM Williams, while the breed partner is Santa Gertrudis Breeders.
