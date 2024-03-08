Avoiding that autumn angst | In Fiona's Garden

Resuming my autumn planting story from last week's column, I'm watching the weather.
Autumn is the NSW gardener's ultimate planting time but I'd like to see a drop in daytime temperatures before I start digging.
The less stress the better for plants trying to adapt to new homes - I'm already watering my Viola tricolour, which I planted far too soon, twice a day.
Planting involves a fair amount of preparation but if you follow a few simple steps, you'll save a heap of time and angst.
Start with your garden.
Weed beds and cut back all the overgrown plants. Removing any plants that have multiplied too enthusiastically to pot up for presents or plant stalls.
Your aim is not just to clear the ground but also to see how much space needs filling and where the biggest gaps are.
Autumn is an excellent time to relocate evergreen shrubs and small trees so transplant any you'd like to move now.
Mark deciduous woody plants which you also want to move so that you can shift them during their winter dormancy, and stake where you wish them to go.
Next, sort plants into groups.
Begin with those plants for which you have already earmarked places for in the garden.
In my case this has the immediate effect of halving my decision-making time, as I've propagated a fair few plants for spare corners.
Next, separate the monocots, plants with parallel veins like grasses, flaxes and reeds.
Their distinctive shapes are wonderful for pulling a diverse collection of foliage forms and sizes together: irises and kangaroo paws (Anigozanthos) play the same role.
Everything else I sort by ultimate size, large, medium, small, which leads me straight to the subject of labels: Read Them.
This is vital, they hold so much important information quite apart from the plant's ultimate size, its height and spread, like, sun or shade, flower colour, length and season of flowering, water, pruning and fertiliser requirements.
My rule of thumb for new plantings is to start with leaves.
I love putting together shades of green, glaucous or grey and then grouping different leaf shapes within them, lacey, ferny, plain or serrated, big at the front, small at the back, the essential spike last.
But this is entirely a matter of taste and I admit freely I'm far too fond of individual plants at the expense of drifts, rows or groups.
When it comes to digging holes and planting my biggest bugbear for years was rootbound plants.
Eventually a retired landscape gardener friend pointed out to me that they are a fact of life and to just get over it.
"Run your thumbnail or a knife point from top to bottom of the root ball in three or four places," he said.
"Then plant it, it will soon make new roots and will be fine."
This was a mega load off my mind and to make my day, when I checked my new plants only three were rootbound.
My other great planting tip comes from Beth Chatto's Gravel Garden (2000): before planting, sink the pot into a bucket of water and wait until the air bubbles have disappeared and the root ball is soaked.
Now I'm out of column space again and my exciting new plants must wait for another day.
