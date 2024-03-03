Afar buyers push prices high at Dubbo store sale

Numbers surged at the Dubbo store sale, last Friday, which recorded its largest yarding for quite some time.
A total of 2080 head were yarded with cattle sold to buyers from Central Queensland, Bourke, Nyngan, Warren, Coonamble, Forbes, Manildra, Orange, Bathurst and the local area.
Weaner steers less than 280 kilograms sold from $245 to $1150 a head, while those from 280kg to 330kg attracted bids to $1230.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 200kg sold to $660, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $550 to $890.
Weaner heifers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold from $760 to $980.
Yearling steers sold from $380 to $1275 while yearling heifers made $390 to $700.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold from $1400 to $1700 while cows made $880 to $1360.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $960 to top the market at $2900.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Angus Barlow said the cattle on offer were of good quality.
"The bulk of the weaner heifers were Angus and sold from $420 to $980, the balance comprising mainly of british bred types traded from $300 to $980," he said.
"There were many pens of well bred Angus cows with calves selling from $1450 to $2900 per unit, the latter four-year-old cows pregnancy tested back in calf the Millah Murrah Angus bulls with the calves estimated to weigh 210kg.
"Around 40 PTIC cows on offer with Limousins making to $1700, the balance compromising of Angus, Charolais, Brangus and Shorthorn making to $1680."
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
