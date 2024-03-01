The Land
Home/News

Yasloc lamb rams strike a note with bidders

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 2 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced Yasloc lamb ram tag 112 with buyer Roy Robinson, Wanderriby at Wollomombi, Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, stud principal Nick Say and new Colin Say and Co livestock agent Josh Barber.
Top priced Yasloc lamb ram tag 112 with buyer Roy Robinson, Wanderriby at Wollomombi, Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, stud principal Nick Say and new Colin Say and Co livestock agent Josh Barber.

A White Suffolk lamb topped the annual Yasloc ram sale at Glen Innes on Friday, bringing $2600 to the table after a challenging and uncertain year for those in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.