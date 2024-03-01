Yasloc lamb rams strike a note with bidders

A White Suffolk lamb topped the annual Yasloc ram sale at Glen Innes on Friday, bringing $2600 to the table after a challenging and uncertain year for those in the industry.
Of the total offering of 149 rams, 145 sold to an average of $1097. Of those, 103 of 105 two tooth rams attracted bids to a top of $1900 to average $1046.
Of the lamb ram component, 40 of 42 young sires averaged $1223.
Repeat buyer Roy Robinson, Wanderriby at Wollomombi, built on his selection for good growth combined with eating quality by bidding upon the top seller, lot 120 tag number 112 Farrer 160/21.
At 77 kilograms the young hopeful presented in the top five per cent of his breed for post weaning weight at +18.5 kg with terminal carcase production in the top 10pc at 156.
Both eye muscle (PEMD of 2.7) and eating quality (LEQ of 151) were in the top 20pc for the breed.
Mr Robinson will put this young ram to some of his own first cross Merino/Border Leicester ewes, which have incorporated final flock Cressbrook Merino genetics.
As progeny are sold over the hooks the need for growth remains paramount, but so too does eating quality.
Mr Robinson came away with three White Suffolk rams in total, including lot 119 tag number 205 for $1600. Sired by Felix 115/20 - the most prolific ram in the catalogue - this 72kg lamb presented in the top 20pc for PWWT at 16.9, IMF at -0.04 and TCP at 153. His LEQ was in the top 10pc at 152.
Grant and Linley Ryan, Westbrook at Guyra, paid $1900 for a Poll Dorset lamb ram with top 5pc PWWT at 18.6 and top 10pc for IMF (0.0), LEQ (153) and TCP (154).
They bid to $1700 for a 76kg White Suffolk lamb ram, tag 170, with top 5pc PWWT (18.8) and top 10pc LEQ (152) and TCP (156). They also bought two tooth Poll Dorset ram tag 18, 116kg, for $1800, the equal second top price for that category, which presented in the top 5pc for IMF at 0.25 and top 10pc for PWWT at 17.9 and LEQ at 154.
Best selling two tooth ram was the Poll Dorset tag 428 by Felix 772/20, $1900, going to Lombardy at Furracabad via Glen Innes, which also paid $1700 for the White Suffolk tag 621, 101kg, with top 10pc figures for LEQ and TCP.
Individual volume buyer was repeat client John Rae, Carwell via Gulargambone, who came away with 14 two tooth rams, both White Suffolk and Poll Dorset, paying to a top of $1500 for the White Suffolk tag 402, by Pepperton 457/19, presenting with an equal top weight of 113kg with top 10pc IMF at 0.05.
The sale was conducted on property at Euroa by Colin Say and Co with Elders Studstock and AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.