Oxley the Explorer debuts as Getting the Upper Land returns

Getting The Upper Land is back! With some tweaks and new additions.
You'll still get a rundown of our top stories but we'll also take a look at the week ahead while someone you'll be familiar with if you read the print edition of The Land will make regular appearances.
That's right, Oxley the Explorer has made his way into the digital space. Check him out in the video above while his column can be found at the bottom of this story as well.
But first, making news this week:
A bull was sold for $230,000 on Thursday. Victoria's Banquet Angus sold the bull to a state record to buyers Bannaby Angus, Taralga. Bannaby Angus principal Keith Kerridge said he's been buying a few new bulls for the stud's sire battery, also including the $190,000 Milwillah Sergeant S791 at last September's Milwillah sale.
A Boorowa stud has taken out the supreme champion exhibit at the Great Southern Supreme Merino event in Bathurst. There were about 230 entries but it was Merrignee who came out on top.
Eight high quality entries from across the Condobolin region were entered into the Don Brown Memorial Ewe Competition. With a long history winning under their belt, Phillip, Bernadette, Harold and Meg Crouch, Karu Pastoral, Big Weebah, once again took out the top spot.
The biggest expansion of public preschools in state history was announced by the NSW Government with 100 new facilities co-located at public primary schools expected to be built by 2027. However, while 100 were announced, only 31 are located outside of the Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong area.
A move to siphonless irrigation has paid off in spades for Central West grower Sinclair Steele, Kainga, Warren, who plans to fully convert his 680 hectare property.
Coming up this week, there's plenty of sales on the agenda, including Dunoon Angus who are holding their autumn sale on Monday.
Plus there's AgSmart Expo in Tamworth which is on Wednesday and Thursday while the Australian Merino Production Trial shearing evaluation at Temora is on Thursday and Friday.
Oxley's associate kept a Riverina rice farmer amused during a recent farm visit.
After putting on gumboots the pair proceeded into the crop with the farmer powering ahead while the reporter was doing a good impression of the kindergarten game stuck in the mud.
Once the photo was taken they went back out, but not before a gumboot got fully bogged and the reporter fell over pulling out a rice plant or two in the process.
Thankfully the camera, phone and notebook were all saved from going for a swim.
Oxley loves hearing about district pride and was, in this case, tickled by remarks made during the judging of the Mudgee district flock ewe competition.
The judge noted that several of the sheep in the race were "a little too short in the neck" for his liking.
A wag in the crowd piped up, saying short necks were needed to keep their balance on some of the taller hills.
The judge took the remark as a comment.
The heat can affect workers differently.
Despite it being the busiest period on a sheep producer's property at Yarrabandai, with shearing in full swing, one working dog decided conditions were unsuitable and found a spot in the shade away from prying eyes.
The dog returned in the evening, with the producer saying he was going to have to take another look at the dog's contract.
