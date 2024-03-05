Relief washes over for RWL shareholders

In the flood of half-yearly reports, at least Rubicon Water (ASX code RWL) was a considerable relief.
The Punter had feared the worst for this water management company when results were delayed but in the end, the figures were good enough to make the share price jump 50 per cent in a week.
The shares can be volatile but because the market for RWL is so thin - at the time of writing there were only two sellers, together trying to dump less than $7000 worth of shares at 56 cents.
Net loss after tax was slightly lower at $5.6 million for the half year, but gross margins have improved from 35.3pc to 43pc with the gross underlying loss down from $4.2m to $700,000.
Moreover, the company says it is still expecting to return to profitability for the full year, now some delayed payments for some Asian contracts have been received.
Rubicon has high hopes for its business in the US, where the federal government has committed $15.4 billion for drought resilience.
The share offer from phosphate rock business Centrex had seemed doomed, with the shares trading below the offer price. However, NAB has saved the day by agreeing to provide a $10m finance package that will enable Centrex to more than double production from its Ardmore mine, to 650,000 tonnes a year by December 2024.
That assurance has lifted the CXM price and persuaded Punter to change his mind about the SPP and kick in $1000, which should get him 17,544 shares and 8772 unquoted 10-cent options which expire in December 2025. A bonus attraction of Centrex is its Oxley project, where initial test work suggests it can produce soluble, plant-available potassium.
The company says the test "was a significant technical success and gives Centrex confidence that the Oxley Potassium Project has the potential to economically produce higher-value Potassium Carbonate."
