How water is out-pricing land values

American writer Mark Twain penned the phrase 'buy land, they're not making any more', but today it would seem it was a saying more apt for water.
In the state's north, water is becoming equally as valuable as land, if not more so in some transactions where water has out-priced property value.
A great example of this was the sale of Tom Hadley's irrigation property Carsons, Wee Waa by Nutrien Harcourts, Narrabri, which was sold for $22.2 million in December 2022. Of the total price paid by the Carberry family, the water value equated to approximately $18m.
The Krui aggregation at Merah North sold for $33m in 2023, in which the value for water was $22.5m. A local family bought the land and the water was sold across several transactions.
"The water market is growing and is nearly becoming as big as the land market," said Nutrien Harcourts Narrabri sales consultant and specialist water valuer James Thomas.
"Water Entitlements typically make up in excess of 50 per cent of the value of most irrigation properties that we value and sell".
Figures compiled by Nutrien Harcourts show in the 2022/23 financial year there were $375m rural property sales in the Narrabri Shire and $252m in the Moree Shire.
While the water markets saw sales totalling $247.5m water (general security, supplementary and groundwater) in the Namoi Valley and $41m in the Gwydir Valley.
"Every market is different but it highlights the fact that in our valley (Namoi) the water market was nearly as big as the rural property market," he said.
He said years of above average allocations for general security and favourable access for supplementary water had enabled many established irrigators to expand their land and water portfolios.
Landholders are also getting more creative in how they are expanding their farming operation with how they purchase land and water.
With the value of these irrigation farms now being so significant, many of the local farmers will form syndicates whereby they acquire jointly with one party taking a portion of the water entitlements back to their existing holdings.
This enables the family farmers to be competitive in a market sector traditionally dominated by corporates.
He said most of the water sales were by local primary producers looking to bolster their production.
"Water is the main part of our business, it has been for a number of years, and as an asset has the same capital growth of land, if not better," he said.
"It gets a similar cash return and doesn't incur the same operational costs that land acquisitions do and also enables more reliable levels of production for their existing business."
He added there were so many factors that impacted the price, including government regulation.
"Governments are always trying to reduce the pool of water available through buybacks or modernisation schemes or restricting how much water can be accessed through changes to annual water determinations or further restriction to access conditions," he said.
He indicated that the family farming operations have really been driving these water markets as they understand the risks involved with the long-term ownership of water entitlements better than most given the majority owned them since they were first issued.
Rural Co northern basin water trader Sean Mooney said general water entitlement prices had "appreciated" significantly in the past five years.
While some valleys rarely traded, he said it had doubled in the Namoi and Macquarie Valley.
He said driving the rise was that demand was greater than supply.
"It's not very often that water entitlements come onto the market, but when it comes onto the market buyers feel it's there now and if they want to own it, they need to buy it now, and if they have to pay more to secure the entitlement, then they will," Mr Mooney said.
He said it was hard to say how long the high water prices would continue.
"There is only so much water that can go around, only time will tell."
It's a different story in the south.
While water licences are tightly held by farmers in the northern part of the state, Rural Co general manager Phil Grahame said in the southern systems of Murrumbidgee, Murray and Goulburn 10 to 15 per cent of licences issued were owned by investors.
These include institutional and private investment firms or primary producers that have sold land and kept water, and or used funds land sale to buy more water.
"There tends to be smaller markets in the north, when water comes up there is a security factor, neighbours feel if they don't buy it, they will miss out, where as down south there are bigger systems and more depth of sellers," Mr Grahame said.
Mr Grahame said currently on average the price was $25 megalitres compared to $1000/mg in 2019, a drought year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.