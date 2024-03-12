Loomberah's Tongue family take champion individual lamb at Tamworth

An outstanding display of prime lambs was a feature at Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Association's recent annual show, with the Tongue family, Loomberah, exhibiting the overall champion lamb.
Tamworth butcher, Greg Townsend, Capital Country Meats, heaped praise on the line-up and noted it was the best display of lambs he has judged in the past 25 years of judging lamb competitions throughout the region.
"This was an outstanding lineup of lambs," he said. Considering the current season in the area, the vendors deserve full credit."
Tamworth Show's prime lamb steward, Marcus Bowers, said all vendors were grateful for Thomas Food International's support.
Export lamb: Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere, 1: Lye Travers, Tamworth, 2; Tongue Pastoral, Loomberah, 3.
Trade Lamb: Tongue Pastoral, 1; Rob and Kylie Lamph, Winton, 2; R.A and M.A Carey, Bective, 3.
Light Trade: R.A and M.A Carey, 1; Tongue Pastoral, 2; Burke Pastoral, Winton, 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.