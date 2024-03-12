The Land
Loomberah's Tongue family take champion individual lamb at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 12 2024 - 8:31pm, first published 5:00pm
Kevin and Ben Tongue, Loomberah, win several classes at Tamworth Show.

An outstanding display of prime lambs was a feature at Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Association's recent annual show, with the Tongue family, Loomberah, exhibiting the overall champion lamb.

