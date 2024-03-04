Navigating the fuel cost challenge: a regional NSW perspective

As debates rage about new fuel and emission standards, fuel prices continue to be impacted by a range of forces beyond our shores, as residents of regional NSW find themselves grappling with the economic repercussions of each of these changes.
The impact of fuel prices reverberates within regional communities, amplifying existing challenges and exacerbating economic inequalities.
Travelling through the state as Country Women's Association of NSW president, I am shocked by the difference in fuel prices between towns - sometimes as much as 30 cents per litre.
Where vast distances are travelled and limited public transportation available, cars are indispensable for most.
Whether it's farmers negotiating rural properties, small businesses delivering goods to remote towns, or families commuting for work and essential services, the reliance on fuel is ingrained in the fabric of our daily life.
For those living on fixed incomes or struggling to make ends meet, the burden of fuel prices is acutely felt.
Every cent added to the cost of filling up a tank translates into less money available for other essential items.
This not only strains household budgets but also impacts financial insecurity in regional communities already grappling with cost-of-living challenges.
The impact of high fuel costs extends beyond individual households to the broader regional economy.
Small businesses face mounting pressure as transportation expenses eat into already slim profit margins.
From farmers transporting produce to local retailers restocking shelves, the ripple effects of increased fuel prices are felt throughout the supply chain, threatening the viability of businesses and livelihoods.
In the face of these challenges, it is imperative governments at state and federal levels take proactive steps to address the fuel cost challenge in regional NSW.
This includes implementing measures to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on vulnerable households.
Greater transparency and accountability in the pricing process are essential to ensure regional consumers are not being unfairly exploited.
Measures to promote competition and prevent price gouging by fuel retailers can help keep prices in check and ensure regional communities are not disproportionately burdened by fluctuating fuel costs.
Additionally, despite the Fuel Security Act 2021 and its requirements for minimum fuel reserves, fuel security remains a significant worry for people in rural, regional, and remote areas.
In these places, having dependable energy sources is vital for everyday life.
By prioritising supply, affordability, accessibility, and sustainability in transportation policy, state and federal governments can help alleviate the economic strain on regional residents and support the long-term prosperity of regional NSW.
