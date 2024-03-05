Underlying problems more than just police

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley continues to question the necessity of a rural crime inquiry despite ongoing calls from sections of regional communities.
Ms Catley believes an inquiry would "tie up" police and during questioning in budget estimates, said "what is happening in regional and rural NSW is not a policing matter, it is a matter for the broader community to look at what is going on: education, health, out-of-home care, Indigenous."
In October last year, the Country Mayors Association (CMA) produced a report, with data generated by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, detailing a significant disparity between the levels of rural, regional and remote crime when compared to the city.
The report, which was backed by the Country Womens Association, NSW Farmers and the NSW police association, provides four recommendations for the NSW government, the first of which is to establish an inquiry allowing regional and rural communities to share their experiences.
Ms Catley said there is a problem but believes an inquiry is not the answer.
"We don't need a talkfest on Macquarie Street for politicians to tell us there's a problem," she said.
"There is a problem and police are doing everything they can to address it.
"I don't want to see our police tied up in an inquiry and then wait for 18 months to get some recommendations, by then it'll be too late.
"We need to be acting and responsive now and that's exactly what the NSW Police Force is doing.
"Operation Regional Mongoose is part of an ongoing strategy to reduce crime in regional communities, and more than 100 people have been charged with more than 600 offences since the operation began last September."
Ms Catley said a stronger recruitment policy is working. "The NSW Government is focused on boosting frontline policing and getting more boots on the ground, particularly in regional NSW," she said.
"Since announcing we'll pay recruits to become a police officer, we've seen hundreds of people apply to join the NSW Police Force."
CMA Chair and Gunnedah Shire Mayor Cr Jamie Chaffey said the government's lack of action on the recommendation from the report has been difficult to accept.
Cr Chaffey said the previous four months had been "extremely frustrating, with NSW Government members not supporting calls" for the inquiry.
However, he said many Coalition, minor parties and cross-bench MPs had been extremely supportive.
"The report highlighted the inequity of the distribution of the policing resources according to the incidents of crime," Mr Chaffey said.
Cr Chaffey said there is an inquiry into the impact of the Rozelle interchange, to review the impacts of the project on impacted communities, so "surely an inquiry into the impact of crime in regional and rural NSW which covers 90 per cent of the land mass of the state was worthy of government support."
Premier Chris Minns joined local member Adam Marshall and Mayor of Moree Mark Johnson in Moree for a number of meetings with community members on this matter.
"This has been an important visit for me to hear firsthand from local community, civic political leaders of the town as well as the NSW Police Force, as well as community providers about what is obviously a major problem when it comes to regional crime," he said.
"We know the community has been very clear and we now know that this is an issue that needs to be confronted.
"I want to make it very clear that the NSW Police Force has been working extremely hard rolling out innovative, investigative processes to catch people breaking the law.
"We know there's a problem when it comes to individual re-offending and that it's important the NSW Government takes steps to keep the community safe."
