The Land
Underlying problems more than just police

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
Updated March 6 2024 - 7:30am, first published 7:17am
Rural crime is a community issue and there is no need for an inquiry, according to Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley continues to question the necessity of a rural crime inquiry despite ongoing calls from sections of regional communities.

