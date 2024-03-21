How to watch the Young Auctioneers Competition online

Won't make it to the Sydney Royal Easter Show this year?
You won't miss a beat of the upcoming ALPA National and NSW Young Auctioneers Competition action thanks to ACM Agri and The Land.
As on par with previous years, The Land will livestream the events online for those who are unable to attend in person.
You can watch on the Sydney Royal Easter Show homepage, or above in this story.
The ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition state and national finals will be held on Friday, March 22, with the action kicking off from 1pm local time.
In 2023 alone, the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition garnered a combined online viewership total of 9158 views.
This consisted of 3358 unique online views across The Land website and 5800 viewers who watched across the combined ALPA and The Land Facebook social pages.
ACM Agri's visual media manager - studstock Kirra Kelly said online viewership of the events were continually growing each year.
"Year on year, our viewership of both the Sydney Royal Easter Show and ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition has grown," she said.
"It gives audiences a front-row seat of what is happening on the ground.
"It is really important as it allows people that don't usually attend the event to actually see what it is and what takes place."
Along with the opportunity to view the auctioneering events in real time as they are taking place live, Ms Kelly said technological aspects behind the viewing were top notch.
"The best part about it is that it's clear and concise audio, so you can hear the auctioneers really well," she said.
"It's top quality audio and visuals that gives you a front row seat to one of the biggest royal events in the country, and you can do it all from the comfort of your own home, office or anywhere that you have a mobile device.
"That's the beauty of it - it can be on a mobile, a tablet or on a desktop. A lot of people stream it back to their TVs."
Once again in 2024 online viewership will be available on The Land website and simulcast of the two respective Facebook pages.
Last year's Sydney Royal Easter Show event saw an overall reach of 30,979 unique online views from across 10 different countries.
Mrs Kelly said the engagement of online viewers were high.
"It's not only for Australian agriculture, but it goes across a number of different countries and demographics," she said.
ACM Agri also welcomes new live-streaming sponsors, Elders Rural Services, for the 2024 events and beyond.
The Elders team comes onboard over the next three years to support the next generation of young Aussie auctioneers.
