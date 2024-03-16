Wagga auctioneer winner still selling strong

As the 2024 competitors prepare to step up onto the big stage this month, one past ALPA National and NSW Young Auctioneer Competition winner has continued to carve a successful career within the industry.
Joe Wilk, Wagga Wagga, took out the state NSW title in 2012 and went on to win the national honour the following year in 2013.
More than a decade on, the agent still calls the Riverina region home and has been involved in the local livestock industry all his life.
Growing up on a property, he started young at age six in the livestock game, attending local sheep sales with his grandfather where he'd help buy, look after and sell livestock.
"The way each auctioneer used their own techniques to get the most for the stock was amazing to me," he said. "I really took an interest in that, which in turn was the main reason I got into the industry."
After completing high-school and working casually with local various agencies throughout, Mr Wilks secured a position with Elders Wagga Wagga in 2011 as territory sales manager.
While at Elders he won both the ALPA National and NSW Young Auctioneers Competitions.
"It really was a dream come true for me because it was a competition I had always watched and one that a few of my mentors had competed in previously," he said.
After taking out the national title, Mr Wilks became head auctioneer at the agency he was working for at the time.
In 2017, together with friend Tim McKean, who also worked within the industry, started their livestock agency business Wilks and McKean Livestock and Property.
"We secured a position in one of the largest selling centres in Australia, the Wagga Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre," he said.
Winning the ALPA titles encouraged the agent to continue honing his auctioneering skillset.
"I always strived to learn new things and I never wanted to be repetitive or go backwards in auctioneering," Mr Wilks said.
"I am forever watching and studying other leading auctioneers' style, patter, fillers and trying to make certain things my own, so that each time I get up to represent my clients' stock, I can hopefully keep it interesting and fresh."
Mr Wilks recently sold his agency business, but still represents the company as an agent and auctioneer in the local region.
"I realised that a lot of my opportunities and success stems largely from my earlier success in these competitions, and the opportunities both the companies and mentors I worked for gave me," he said.
"I learnt through winning the competition that anyone can achieve their goals if they have the passion and drive to do so."
