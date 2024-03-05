Blewitt star of the show at Tottenham

Renowned amateur hoop Ricky Blewitt had a fabulous afternoon last Saturday riding three of the six winners at the annual Tottenham picnic races.
A tiny hamlet near the centre of NSW, Tottenham drew a large crowd to enjoy its festivities as well as rekindling friendships and family gatherings.
They witnessed Blewitt's treble of wins, which included the highlight Robinson Grain Tottenham Picnic Cup aboard top-weight Tupou trained at Dubbo by Clint Lundholm.
The Connie Greig-trained Linden Tree, which won the Condobolin Picnic Cup at its last start, was just behind Tupou (a six-year-old by former Arrowfield Stud and Japanese-bred shuttler Real Impact).
A Redoute's Choice gelding, Linden Tree also finished second to Tupou in the recent Bedgerebong Picnic Cup.
While Lundholm was home-bound "kid-sitting", stable foreman Todd Smith was trackside to witness the win.
"He now has 20 points (in the picnic points score system), and hopefully that will be enough to get him into the (Picnic Championship) final in October," Smith said.
"We bought him from Paul Perry on the Inglis online sale for $2700 in September last year; he is a very good horse."
Another popular Connie Greig-trained gelding, Billy Bent Ear, made light work of his 70 kilograms with Izzy Neale in the saddle and was cheered home to win.
By wonderful southern districts stalwart sire Bon Hoffa, the hardy and much-loved 11-year-old has raced 145 times for 18 wins, 24 seconds, and 16 thirds for $266,000 in earnings.
Perth conditioner Russell Stewart added another hopeful to his Karrakatta Plate-G2 assault when speedy juvenile filly Golden Kathleen won on debut at Bunbury recently.
Western Australia's premier two-year-old event run in April, the Karrakatta Plate may potentially see three Stewart runners with others including Universal Ruler gelding Gold Maker, and filly Earthstorm, a daughter of two-times Coolmore Stud GB-bred shuttler Calyx.
A significant point to ponder is that Golden Kathleen is the only runner and, therefore, the first winner for her sire Leonardo de Hinchi, a stallion which has been used sparingly by breeders.
Leonardo de Hinchi stands at Sue Olive's Gold Front Breeding and Racing, a state-of-the-art establishment about one hour's drive north-east of Perth.
Golden Kathleen is one of only four named foals produced from the 12 mares which Leonardo De Hinchi served in his first stud season in 2020.
A son of former Yarraman Park, Scone, sire Press Statement (now in New Zealand), Leonardo de Hinchi only raced 10 times for three wins - his most important being the MVRC Bill Stutt Stakes-G2 at Moonee Valley, Victoria, over 1600 metres.
In other Western Australia news, a record top price of $625,000 was posted at the Magic Millions Perth Yearling Sale, which was run over two days last week.
With the auction's earlier highest standing at $365,000 (for an Elusive Quality filly sold in 2007), this was first broken when the Yarradale Stud sold Brazen Beau colt (from Burgoyne) made $375,000.
However, this was quickly beaten when the full-sister to WATC Railway Stakes-G1 winner Bustler fetched the new record.
The filly, by the state's premier stallion, Playing God, from Cosmah Domination, sold via Mungrup, Narrikup, to Melbourne-based bloodstock agent Sheamus Mills.
Meanwhile, Snitzel stallion Sizzling, which stands at Riverdene Stud near Wagga Wagga, received a boost when his gelded son Big Shots won the $250,000 Magic Millions Western Australian Two-Year-Old Classic at Pinjarra last month.
Trained at Ascot by Luke Fernie, who belongs to the fourth generation of conditioners of the famous Fernie family of Kalgoorlie, paid $27,500 for Big Shots at the Magic Millions Perth Winter Yearling Sale and was sold via Alwyn Park Stud, Serpentine.
Bondi Bubbles was also sold via Alwyn Park Stud and was the winner of the $250,000 Magic Millions Perth Three-Year-Old Classic also on the Pinjarra program.
A $35,000 Magic Millions Perth Yearling Sale graduate in 2022, Bondi Bubbles belongs to the first crop of Snitzel stallion Bondi, which stands at the Troy van Heemst-managed Lynward Park at Bullsbrook north-east of Perth.
