Efficient irrigated livestock grazing and fodder cropping operation

Meroo is an extremely efficient livestock grazing and fodder cropping operation located in the prized New England region.
Conveniently situated 16km south east of the Armidale CBD, the 247 hectare (610 acre) enterprise has typically fattens 450 trade heifers.
The country ranges from river flats to undulating irrigation, with both open and timbered grazing land, and was previously run as a dairy.
Meroo features alluvial creek flats rising to basalts in the irrigation area, with granite soils across the grazing area.
The property is securely watered and is said to have the potential for hay production.
There are 353 megalitres of water entitlements and frontage to the Gara River, Commissioners Waters and Powers Creek. The impressive average annual rainfall is about 750mm (29 inches).
Improvements include a machinery shed, a hay shed with a lean-to, steel cattle yards, a horse arena with an attached round yard.
Accommodation includes a stylish five bedroom homestead, four bedroom cottage, and a two bedroom cabin.
The aggregation consists of 22 Blue Hole Road with a 5ML stock and domestic water licence, 111 Blue Hole Road, a 313 unit water access licence, and a 35 unit water access licence.
Meroo is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on March 21.
Contact Michael Corcoran, 0417 657 589, or Daniel McCulloch, 0429 613 332, LAWD.
