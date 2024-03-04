The Land
Cooreei cows with calves to $3300 at Maitland female sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 5 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 10:30am
Tom Goold, Clara Pastoral, Louth Park, via Maitland, bought a pen of 10 unjoined heifers for $1700 and another pen of six for $1800. With him is Gerard Peters, Lambs Valley. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
A pen of three cows with calves offered by Jamie, Prue and Sandy Alison, Cooreei Pty Ltd, Dungog, joined to the artificial insemination sire, Glatz Complement Son, sold for $3300 a head at Bowe and Lidbury's Maitland Annual Female Sale on Saturday.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

