Cooreei cows with calves to $3300 at Maitland female sale

A pen of three cows with calves offered by Jamie, Prue and Sandy Alison, Cooreei Pty Ltd, Dungog, joined to the artificial insemination sire, Glatz Complement Son, sold for $3300 a head at Bowe and Lidbury's Maitland Annual Female Sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury's Michael Easey said the market was firm overall and buyers were chasing good quality, well-bred females for their herds. He said there was a 100 per cent clearance of the 750 cattle offered.
In the unjoined heifers, 12 to 18 months, 40 were offered, priced from $900 to $1850, averaging $1100, with a trend of $25 down on previous sales. Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers sold from $800 to $2000, averaging $1250 for 100 sold.
Also selling for $3200 were four first-calf Angus with calves, sired by Rennylea or Boambee bulls, on behalf of B and M Duncan, Boambee Angus, East Seaham. The buyer was S and D Eagleton, Maitland Vale.
R and J Manning, Lower Belford, sold 10 Angus/Brangus heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf, to LBW Avonleigh for $1600, with Michael Rumble as the buyer.
Buying unjoined Amber Park stud heifers was Tom Goold, Clara Pastoral, Louth Park, via Maitland with two pens for $1700 and $1800 to make a truckload of 20 to take home to his breeding operation. Mr Goold said he will run 60 to 80 cows, turning the progeny off as weaners.
"I got good quality cattle for a good price today," he said. He also paid $2050 for a pen red tag PTIC cows with calves.
Mr Goold paid $2040 for four Main Camp PTIC cows that had been joined to a Segenhoe bull.
Also buying Boambee red tag PTIC heifers was Chris Walker, Bushpatch, Dungog, with three at $2000, while Craig Kennedy bought 10 red tag and one blue tag PTIC offered by Maccas Beef and joined to a Sugarloaf bull for $1500.
Glenliam Farm, Clarencetown, sold six unjoined Angus heifers for $1850, topping that section of the sale to Graham Braithwaite.
J and S Angus, Gloucester, sold 10 Angus cows with spring-dropped calves for $1940.
The female sale also co-hosted the Cooreei Angus bull sale with 17 of 18 bulls selling to $6000 three times, averaging $5294.
Sarah Sivyer, Ecclestone, bought two bulls at $6000: Cooreei 234, sired by Spickler Powerpoint and Cooreei 209, sired by Millah Murrah Nectar.
Nigel Huckstadt, Dungog, bought a grandson of Sugarloaf Prower for $6000 as well.
The Kater family's Bonnington Beef, Allyn River, via Gresford, paid $5500 for a Knowla Monty son.
The selling agents were Bowe and Lidbury, with Rodney McDonald and Michael Easey, the auctioneers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.