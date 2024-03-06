Merryville annual ewe sale achieves full clearance

A draft of mixed age superfine wool Merino stud ewes topped the annual Merryville stud ewe sale, with volume buyers underpinning the market.
On offer was a tailored range of 100 per cent Merino and Poll Merino ewes, with wool types ranging from ultrafine through to fine-medium.
The demand for the selection of ewes was highly competitive, with the sale receiving a full clearance, as all 600 ewes on offer were sold to various successful bidders.
The top price pen of ewes were purchased by Mark Conroy, Howlong, for $125 per head.
The pen of 192 Merino flock ewes, aged two and a half years old, recorded an average weight of 54.8 kilograms.
The next two top priced pens were successfully purchased by John Barty, Beverley Merino stud, Redesdale, south of Bendigo, Vic, whose selections included a pen each of ultra and superfine ewes that sold for $107 per head and $110 per head, respectively.
The top-priced pen of 25 ultrafine mixed-age Merino ewes recorded an averaged a weight of 57kg.
While the draft of 31 mixed-aged, super fine wool ewes, also purchased by Beverley Merino Stud, recorded an average weight of 54.7kg.
The May shorn ewes, with a fleece described by stock agent and assessor Dermot McGrath, Elders Boorowa, as being bright, well defined and soft handling wool, typical of the Merryville stud.
The volume buyer throughout the sale was Mick Miners, Adaminaby, who purchased two pens of stud ewes and a pen of flock ewes to a total of 257 ewes to average $80 per head.
Other successful bidders were Stephen Glenn, Wattlebank stud, Vic, and Wayne Barnes, Eugowra.
Merryville stud principal George Merriman thanked all bidders and congratulated those who were successful.
The 779 flock ewes, which ranged from 18 months to nine years old, averaged $85 per head.
The 600 mixed aged stud ewes sold to an average of $95.
The online sale was conducted on AuctionsPlus by Elders and Nutrien Boorowa.
