The Land
Home/Opinion

Agricultural production is being impinged by labour shortage

March 7 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labour shortages are hurting Australian agricultural operations.
Labour shortages are hurting Australian agricultural operations.

Labour shortages are just one of the many issues farmers face on a daily basis - and the problem looks likely to get worse before it gets better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.