Agricultural production is being impinged by labour shortage

Labour shortages are just one of the many issues farmers face on a daily basis - and the problem looks likely to get worse before it gets better.
Prior to 2020 there were about 140,000 working holiday maker visa holders - or backpackers as they're colloquially known - in Australia, who were obliged to perform 88 days of "specified work" such as farm labour in regional or rural Australia, should they wish to stay beyond one year.
However, when COVID-19 hit, this workforce fell away, and even today, is yet to recover.
While the number of backpackers in Australia has returned to pre-pandemic levels, these visitors aren't working in our regions as much as before.
As of last year, backpackers from the United Kingdom are no longer required to undertake any kind of agricultural work to stay up to three years in Australia.
Meanwhile, the federal government has indicated it may now also issue changes to working holiday maker visas for residents of other countries - meaning the requirement for these groups to undertake "specified work", such as farm labour, could be removed entirely.
With that, the outlook for seasonal agricultural labour has become increasingly bleak.
Now, farmers face the reality that a lack of seasonal labour could mean a significantly impeded harvest.
Our backpackers breathe desperately needed life and labour back into regional, rural and remote communities, and there is no doubt they are a critical cog in the agricultural industry that fuels our nation.
Ultimately, if Australian-grown food is to continue to be served on Australian tables, governments must incentivise travellers to experience rural life and work, and all this has to offer.
Otherwise, farmers will be forced to scale back because of a lack of workers, and the nation's agricultural industry could very quickly shrink beyond the point of repair.
