Third people's choice win for Boomey Park at Cumnock flock ewe competition

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
March 6 2024 - 12:00pm
Russel Jones, Darriwell Merinos, Trundle, and Gus Shannon, Boomey Park, Molong. Picture supplied
Molong operation Boomey Park has taken out the 2024 Cumnock flock ewe competition, backing up its win from last year and winning the people's choice award for the third time.

