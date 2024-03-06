Third people's choice win for Boomey Park at Cumnock flock ewe competition

Molong operation Boomey Park has taken out the 2024 Cumnock flock ewe competition, backing up its win from last year and winning the people's choice award for the third time.
The 6600-hectare operation is owned by Peter and Odette Morley and has an annual average rainfall of 600 millimetres. The soil type is 80 per cent basalt soil and 20pc red loam.
Gus Shannon, who has managed the property for the past 18 years, said the aim was to breed structurally sound sheep with good wool cut and fertility.
The flock averaged between 19 and 19.5 micron and had been based off Darriwell genetics for the past 11 years, he said.
The wool cut averaged between seven and 7.5 kilograms with shearing carried out every 12 months.
All up, the operation ran about 6000 ewes, 1100 cows and also had a cropping enterprise.
Mr Shannon said shearing was carried out every 12 months in November. They had used the same shearing contractors long term, led by Matt Duncan, Euchareena, with Michael Elms, Narrandera, the classer.
He said the competition provided useful feedback, both from the judges and the audience.
"To get the people's choice award three years running - it's a bit of an honour that people think that about our flock," he said.
The judges were Drew Chapman, West Plains Poll Merinos, Delegate, and Ray Cannon, Westray Merinos, Peak Hill.
Mr Chapman said the flock had magnificent weight for age and were presented in very good condition.
"It was a balance of their productivity, wool cut capacity, size and structure and evenness and depth," he said.
In second place was Scott Gibson, Riverside, Bald Ridge.
The 1222ha operation is made up of light granite and sandy loam creek flats with 650mm average rainfall.
The flock is based off Lachlan Merino blood and in 2023 had an average fibre diameter of 19 micron.
Shearing was carried out in April with lambing in July and August.
The operation aimed to maintain the micron and increase wool cuts and fertility.
Mr Chapman said the flock had soft-handling, well-nourished wool and were well covered, but did not quite have the scale of the winning flock.
In third place was Phillip Salter, Greydene, Manildra, with his Roseville Park-blood ewes. Mr Salter was also runner up in the people's choice award.
The 2023 flock averaged 18.5 micron, with the operation aiming to produce bright, well-defined crimpy wool, and easy-care sheep with breedability.
The 1800ha operation averaged 660mm annual rainfall and was made up of granite derived soil.
Shearing was carried out in winter with an autumn and spring lambing.
There were eight entries in total, with Larras Lake North, Molong, awarded the encouragement award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.